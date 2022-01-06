Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlene Montgomery Grover
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Charlene Montgomery Grover

June 1, 1931 ~ December 18, 2021

Charlene Montgomery Grover, of Townsend MT, passed away Saturday December 18, 2021. She was born June 1, 1931 in Huntsville UT.

She is survived by her children, Mont (Nancy) Grover, Rod (Stephanie) Grover, Ellen (Kent) Poll, and Gail (Tom) Horne; 5 sisters, 17 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Merlin Grover; her parents, two brothers, and three sisters.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Townsend Church.

Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Charlene's obituary page at: www.lindquistmortuary.com, where condolences may also be shared.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Townsend Church
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.