Charles Fletcher Secrest

August 14, 1941 - August 31, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Fletcher Secrest, 80, of Olympia, WA passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Providence St. Peter's Hospital, Olympia WA. Chuck was born on August 14, 1941, to C. Henry and Alice (Dodds) Secrest in Helena, MT. He graduated from Helena High School, MT in 1959, then attended the University of Montana (UM)where he graduated with a B.A. in Psychology (1963) and a Juris Doctorate (1966). During his time at UM, Chuck met his wife of almost 60 years, Rosemary. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, daughter Cheryl Secrest, son Mark Secrest as well as six grandchildren. Chuck and Rosemary have resided in Olympia for over 50 years. For more details about Chuck's life and to leave a remembrance, please go to his online obituary at www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com.