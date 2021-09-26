Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Fletcher Secrest

Charles Fletcher Secrest

August 14, 1941 - August 31, 2021

Charles "Chuck" Fletcher Secrest, 80, of Olympia, WA passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Providence St. Peter's Hospital, Olympia WA. Chuck was born on August 14, 1941, to C. Henry and Alice (Dodds) Secrest in Helena, MT. He graduated from Helena High School, MT in 1959, then attended the University of Montana (UM)where he graduated with a B.A. in Psychology (1963) and a Juris Doctorate (1966). During his time at UM, Chuck met his wife of almost 60 years, Rosemary. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, daughter Cheryl Secrest, son Mark Secrest as well as six grandchildren. Chuck and Rosemary have resided in Olympia for over 50 years. For more details about Chuck's life and to leave a remembrance, please go to his online obituary at www.woodlawn-funeralhome.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.