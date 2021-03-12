Trainer, Charlotte, 80 of Helena passed away on March 10, 2021. Service will be held at a later date. To offer a condolence to the family or share a story about Charlotte please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 12, 2021.
My best friend of 48 year's.miss you char..
Mary Pedersen
March 23, 2021
Charlotte was an amazing woman, and will be greatly missed. I've known her all my life. I had a chorus event and I remember she sewed a poodle on my skirt because it was a 50s themed recital. She was very creative and clever in every thing she did and always had great advice.
She is now among the angels in Heaven.