Chester "George" Miller

March 25, 1939 - December 23, 2021

Chester "George" Miller, age 82, of Helena, passed away December 23, 2021.

George was born March 25, 1939, in Sheridan, Wyoming. His family moved before he was two to Anaconda where his father was a metal mines geologist for the Anaconda Copper Company. The family moved to Phillipsburg when he was in elementary school to provide a better environment for the four children while his father continued to work in Anaconda. When George was eleven, his father died and the family moved to Big Timber where his mother worked as a waitress. When George finished eighth grade, they moved to Billings. George was very tall, and began playing basketball in junior high, continuing through high school. He was also a championship sprinter and hurdler.

After graduation, he attended Eastern Montana College in pre-engineering. Because of family finances, George could not finish college and became an apprentice baker and candy maker at the Rolling Pin Bakery. After finishing his apprenticeship, he married Betty Cox and had two sons, John and Lee. George worked as the head baker for Safeway in Havre, Miles City, and Bozeman, and Albertson's in Billings. He then worked for A&I Distribution, driving a truck route in Northern Wyoming and Southeastern Montana.

In 1986 George retired and moved to Helena and married his high school sweetheart, Claudette Morton. When George married, he became stepfather to Claudette's son, Eric. In 1980 they moved to Dillon where Claudette worked for Western Montana College. They sponsored a student from China, Paul Wong, who soon became their fourth son. Paul earned a degree in business, then was admitted to the MBA program at the University of Montana. After Paul graduated, the couple traveled to China and stayed with Paul and his wife in a Shanghai and toured the countryside. Because of George's height, he was sought after for photos.

Meanwhile, George and Claudette returned to Helena where George began major renovations on their 1895 home. Because he carefully preserved the architectural details, the house received United States Historical Trust status. In addition to golfing, George became active in Democratic politics, serving as treasurer for the Lewis and Clark Country Democratic Action Club and as the cameraman for their monthly HCTV program.

George and Claudette traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad, the Caribbean, and Mexico. Just in the past ten years, they cruised to Alaska, traveled to France, Spain, Italy, and Greece.

George could always be counted on to help friends and family. He loved engaging in philosophical, historical, and political conversations.

George is survived by his first wife, Betty Miller of Billings; his current wife, Claudette Morton of Helena; son John Miller, his wife Song Chu, and grandchildren, Minyon and Ted, of Valrico, Florida; son Lee Miller and grandchildren, Matt and Kayden; Paul Wong, his wife Danna Pasi and two children of Shanghai; stepson Eric and his wife Sandi of Helena; and grandson Aiden and his wife Krista of Spearfish, South Dakota.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E 6th Ave., with burial to follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A Reception will be held at the Plymouth Congregational Church, 400 S Oakes St., after the burial. To offer a condolence or to share a story about George, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be sent to Habitat for Humanity.