Christopher Spencer Emmons

November 26, 1975 - September 12, 2021

Christopher Spencer Emmons, 45, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Chris died of cancer, which he courageously battled for over three years.

Chris was born on Thanksgiving weekend, November 26, 1975, to Harry and Cheryl Emmons. He graduated from Helena High School in 1994, and attended Helena College. He participated in numerous school activities, including wrestling and swimming. Outside of school, Chris enjoyed riding and was an award-winning equestrian. Chris began working at American Chemet in 1995, and retired in 2020.

Chris married Mary Ahern, on October 18, 1997, at St. Helena Cathedral. He was a devoted husband and father, and was often teased by his children for being too overly protective of them. Chris' greatest love was his family, and he enjoyed taking them fishing and teaching them all about vehicles. Chris was a car enthusiast and loved working on anything with a motor – which included "souping-up" his boat, his lawn mower, and even his children's go-cart. Chris also enjoyed "helping" his children with any and all school projects. He frequently added a motor, lights and/or sound to leprechaun traps, valentine treat boxes and science fair projects.

Chris had a hilarious sense of humor, and loved playing pranks. He had a quick wit, and could find humor in anything. He especially enjoyed teasing his mother-in-law, Judy Patootie, as he called her. He had a very special with relationship with her, as well as Mary's sisters, whom he affectionately referred to as his Sister Wives.

In 2005, Chris completed RCIA and was welcomed into the Catholic Church. Chris was a faithful member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Parish, and proud member of the Knights of Columbus. In 2018, Chris received the Msgr. Joseph Mavsar Award for outstanding service to the parish. Chris was deeply devoted to his faith, which carried him through to the end. He was always willing to help anyone in need, and spent countless hours assisting friends and family with their home and car projects.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ahern Emmons, his children; Grace, Ella, Andrew, and Caleb; his mother, Cheryl Emmons, his brother, Patrick (Ika) Emmons, his sisters; Jennifer Emmons, Meagan (Josh) Smith, and Emily (Shad) Emmons; his brothers and sisters in-law; Jim (Carla) Ahern, Tim Ahern, Dan Ahern, Matt Ahern, Mike (Annamaria) Ahern, Jen (Vaughn) Cordell, Margaret (Keith) Jennings, Anne (Clay) Edinger, Lizzy (Brian) Jackson, Debbie Munson, Tony Roybal, and nieces and nephews; Taylor and Kenneth Pitner, Maddy Repp, Hannah and Abigail Zarr, Samuel and Alliane, Chris (Samantha) Ahern, Stephanie (David) Plymale, Jacob Ahern, Jessica (Daigo) Yamamura, Bethany Cordell (Sam Green), Duncan Cordell, Belle Cordell; Keith Jennings III, Megan Jennings (Bradley Leggett), Paul Jennings, and Faith Jennings; Shannon Roybal, Garrett Edinger, Andrew and Christian Ahern, Joshua, Joseph, Abigail, Isaac and Oliver Jackson, great nieces and nephews; Gus and Mav Ahern, Eris Yamamura, Theodore Green, Brantley James and Booker Leggitt, and Charlie Plymale.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Harry Emmons, his sister, Kimberly Repp, his father and mother in-law, Jim and Judy Ahern, and nephews, Benjamin Cordell and Nick Jennings.

Chris, please hug our dear parents, our beloved nephews, and hold and kiss the precious baby we lost until we join you in Heaven. Like you told us, it's just for a little while.

A rosary will be held at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am Friday September 17, 2021 at S S Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 120 W Riggs St, East Helena, MT 59635. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will follow directly after Mass and a Reception will be held following the burial at S S Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.