EMMONS, Christopher, age 45 of Helena, passed away on September 12, 2021. A rosary will be held at 10:30 am and Mass at 11:00 am Friday September 17, 2021 at S S Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 120 W Riggs St, East Helena, MT 59635. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery will follow directly after Mass and a Reception will be held following the burial at S S Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Chris please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.