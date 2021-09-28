Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen

Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen, 66, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, in Helena, Montana. A longtime physician in internal medicine in Morris County, New Jersey, who was recently retired, he had been excited to step into an interim position at a V.A. hospital out West.

Born to Patricia T. McCarthy and Joseph B. Muenzen in 1955, he was raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He attended St. Joseph High School in nearby Metuchen, and subsequently graduated from Cornell University, where his interest in history guided his early intellectual pursuits. After receiving a master's degree from Yale University, he decided to transition into medicine, and graduated with a degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He later completed his medical residency in Washington, D.C., and returned to his home state to found his own internal medicine practice in Long Valley, where he served his patients most days and many evenings for more than thirty years. Well-regarded as an expert diagnostician, his care plans were known for their unadorned but discerning orders and advice. He also found time to dedicate to his interests, including history, travel, and genealogy.

Providing assiduous care to his patients was his life's passion, and his devotion to his craft was matched only by his loyalty to family. Dr. Muenzen is survived by his loving wife of over thirty-five years, Diane (née Thomas), as well as his four children: Christopher (Vennie); Gregory (Amanda); Karl; and Dr. Reid (Dr. Nikita Dave, fiancée), whose diverse pursuits he encouraged with honest counsel and an open mind. He was also a proud grandfather to Leo. He is also survived by eight siblings, with whom he shared close intellectual bonds and kindled many childhood memories, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws, relationships with whom he was keen to cultivate at many family gatherings.

A Celebration of Christopher's Life will include a gathering from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Luke Parish, 265 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ. A 10AM funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Luke Parish. Burial will be held privately by the family. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Long Valley First Aid Squad (www.lvfas.org) in his honor. For online condolences or information visit leberfuneralhome.com.