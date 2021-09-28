Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen
ABOUT
St. Joseph High School
FUNERAL HOME
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Road
Chester, NJ

Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen

Dr. Christopher P. Muenzen, 66, died unexpectedly on September 21, 2021, in Helena, Montana. A longtime physician in internal medicine in Morris County, New Jersey, who was recently retired, he had been excited to step into an interim position at a V.A. hospital out West.

Born to Patricia T. McCarthy and Joseph B. Muenzen in 1955, he was raised in Rahway, New Jersey. He attended St. Joseph High School in nearby Metuchen, and subsequently graduated from Cornell University, where his interest in history guided his early intellectual pursuits. After receiving a master's degree from Yale University, he decided to transition into medicine, and graduated with a degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He later completed his medical residency in Washington, D.C., and returned to his home state to found his own internal medicine practice in Long Valley, where he served his patients most days and many evenings for more than thirty years. Well-regarded as an expert diagnostician, his care plans were known for their unadorned but discerning orders and advice. He also found time to dedicate to his interests, including history, travel, and genealogy.

Providing assiduous care to his patients was his life's passion, and his devotion to his craft was matched only by his loyalty to family. Dr. Muenzen is survived by his loving wife of over thirty-five years, Diane (née Thomas), as well as his four children: Christopher (Vennie); Gregory (Amanda); Karl; and Dr. Reid (Dr. Nikita Dave, fiancée), whose diverse pursuits he encouraged with honest counsel and an open mind. He was also a proud grandfather to Leo. He is also survived by eight siblings, with whom he shared close intellectual bonds and kindled many childhood memories, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws, relationships with whom he was keen to cultivate at many family gatherings.

A Celebration of Christopher's Life will include a gathering from 4PM to 7PM on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Luke Parish, 265 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ. A 10AM funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Luke Parish. Burial will be held privately by the family. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Long Valley First Aid Squad (www.lvfas.org) in his honor. For online condolences or information visit leberfuneralhome.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Luke Parish
265 W Mill Rd, Long Valley,, NJ
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Luke Parish
265 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
William J. Leber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by William J. Leber Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
32 Entries
They say life is unpredictable. I can see why. I went in to the doctors office today and just learned Dr Muenzen passed away in September. I feel so shocked and bereft. When Dr Muenzen retired I felt like an era had gone by. I didn´t get a chance to see him in person. And now I never will. It´s difficult to describe in words what Dr Muenzen meant to me and my family. He was our family doctor from the day we moved into the neighborhood. And no matter what we were going through he was there. He was an amazing physician and an even more amazing human being. I still can´t believe he is gone. He and his family will be in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Dr Muenzen
Snigdha Mishra
December 27, 2021
Shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Dr. Muenzen's untimely demise. We will always remember him as a caring and compassionate physician, with a wonderful disposition and sense of humor. He will be sorely missed. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family.
Joe & Michele Coiro
October 28, 2021
In loving memory of Christopher Muenzen, a wonderful doctor and friend.
Christy and Rich Brockunier
October 17, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Muenzen family. My husband and I were cared for by Dr Muenzen for 23 years. He also cared for my parents for 9 years, and my son for 5 years. He was a very caring man, and we enjoyed his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
Margaret Erath
Other
October 1, 2021
Diane, Chris, Greg, Karl & Reid - Gary and I send our deepest sympathies to you at this time. We cannot express how shocked and saddened we were to learn of Chris' sudden passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We attended the Mass this morning. It was such a lovely tribute to Chris. May God Bless you all. Love, Cathy & Gary
Cathy & Gary Stukes
October 1, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to Diane, Christopher, Gregory, Karl, and Reid. Your husband and father was a remarkable person. A brilliant diagnostician with a dry and quick whit. He was our doctor for over 30 years, and we are grateful to have known him, and to have spent some time together with you when Karl, Reid and Matt played ball together. Sending our prayers for comfort and peace to all of you.
Denis & Denise Stypulkoski
September 30, 2021
We moved to Long Valley in 1990 and looking for a physician. Yellow Pages helped us to find a physician who was caring, whose diagnostic skills we trust and has a patience to explain. Past 30 years he was a part of our family.
Asha, Dhiren, Akshat, Anuj and Shah Family
September 30, 2021
We used to cover each other in a large group about 20 years ago. I always admired his patient care and devotion to our field.
Dr. Keri Ingrassia-Squiers
Work
September 30, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Dr. Muenzen's passing. and are keeping his family close to our hearts. We lost a passionate, caring and knowledgeable man and physician who always went above and beyond to help his patients and all who knew him. May he rest in peace and may his family find strength in his memory...
The Casale Family
Work
September 30, 2021
My heartfelt condolences for the passing of Dr. Muenzen. Working with Dr. Dalena and the group, I had a chance to witness the great compassion he had for his patients and colleagues. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
Sonali Patel
Work
September 30, 2021
We are both so sadden by the passing of Dr. Muenzen. He was our doctor for twenty years and we both found him to be no only a competent doctor but also more like a caring friend. We will never be able to replace him. Our prayers to all his family. We will never forget him.
Marilyn and Jim Beede
Work
September 30, 2021
Such a tremendous loss of a fine physician and man. He will be sorely missed by the entire community and beyond. Condolences from the King family of Long Valley.
Judith King
Other
September 29, 2021
Although I didn't know Dr Muenzen I heard about his death. My sister lives in Montana and told me about the accident She asked me to send condolences to his family. They were so desperate for his service in Montana and are deeply sadden by this but ever grateful that he had come to help them. It takes a special person to do that kind of work. Sympathy to all.
Karen
September 29, 2021
Terrible shock to the Long Valley community and all the Veterans groups. World has lost a truly compassionate soul and he will be missed by all of us. Rest peacefully Dr. M. Condolences to the family who he will continue to watch over.
Thomas Holden
Friend
September 29, 2021
There aren't words to express our sadness and sympathy. Our respect and fondness for "Doc" mirror so many of those who shared here. A great human whose humor and compassion was a treasure to us. A doctor whose thoroughness and skill was invaluable. We were in a bit of mourning when Doc announced his retirement and the sadness we feel about his now untimely and tragic passing is enormous. Keeping his wife, family, and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers. Our heartfelt condolences, Kim and Carmine Carsillo
The Carsillo Family
Work
September 29, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your husband, father and to us, a brilliant doctor and friend. Our deepest sympathies, Ellen and Doug Rhodes
Ellen and Doug Rhodes
Friend
September 29, 2021
Dr Muenzen was the best doctor I´ve ever seen. He was so meticulous and professional in everything he could do. If he wasn´t sure of his diagnose he would always advise further investigation before a final diagnose. He was always right. He was a man of integrity, intelligence, compassion, self assured and confident in his decisions and a fairly good sense of humor! I am deeply saddened by his passing but will never forget him and what a good man he was
Linda Deuel
Other
September 28, 2021
What a horrible tragedy for such a good man and my excellent primary doctor for over 20 years. He was very professional but often treated me like a friend offering useful advice both medical and about living. I am so sorry he did not get to enjoy his retirement and new endeavor. He will be in my thoughts forever. My condolences to his family
Bruce Bergman
September 27, 2021
Doc Muenzen kept me alive and healthy throughout my career as a lawman since 1996, nearly half my life. I was sad when he sold his practice in Long Valley, but happy he was going to explore new things. I was thrilled to finally meet all his sons on June 12th when I unexpectedly bumped into them at the High Rail Brewing Company. He shared my passion for good beer. Doc was a community fixture here in the valley. We are broken hearted. I pray his family and friends find healing as quickly and effectively as I have at the hands of this great man.
Kris & Liz Kisatsky
Friend
September 27, 2021
Dr. Muenzen, was a dear friend to the owner, Mickey Singh, of Long Valley Pharmacy. Dr.Muenzen volunteered at our clinics to help vaccinate residents, senior citizens and our youth. He would say he enjoyed volunteering," that most of the time he spent trying to talk patients into getting a vaccine and here they were lining up for him. " We always enjoyed his visits, and watching patients eyes light up seeing him here was an amazing experience to watch. Dr.Muenzen always made himself available. He will be missed by his friends at Long Valley Pharmacy.
Kristen Ziolkowski
September 27, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of this. He was a terrific doctor to so many. RIP.
Timothy Smith
September 27, 2021
Long Valley Pharmacy
September 27, 2021
Dr. Muenzen was a wonderful doctor and always provided compassionate advice and support to our family. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
The Larkin Family (Dawn, Samantha, Meredith, and Grant)
Work
September 26, 2021
Dear Diane, Christopher, Gregory, Karl, and Reid, I met Chris in 1990, when I opened my practice in Madison. I knew him to be a deeply caring, intelligent physician who always availed himself to his patients. Chris also expected the highest standard of prompt, thorough, thoughtful, and compassionate care from anyone to whom he referred his patients. For this reason, I was especially honored and grateful when he shared his patients with me. He was, in short, extraordinarily dedicated to his patients and his profession. He was the kind of physician all physician should be. As a result, his patients and colleagues had great esteem for him. Chris and I spoke recently about his retirement and plans for Montana, and we agreed we would catch up in person when he returned to New Jersey. I am incredibly saddened that he and I won't get that chance to be together again. I am also very sad that the medical community will no longer benefit from his many wisdoms, kindnesses, and positive effects. But our losses as friends and colleagues pale in comparison to yours. For this, I am especially saddened. Please know that you and Chris are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. If we can find solace at this time, it is that Chris's life was a life well lived...a life we admire and should emulate. With my most sincere condolences, John M. Dalena
John M. Dalena, MD
Work
September 26, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family. We were patients of Dr. Muenzen for 25 years. He was always professional and compassionate and he will be dearly missed.
Mike and Chris Horbelt
Work
September 26, 2021
Long time family doctor especially compassionate and caring for my Mother Doris. Expressed how much he was going to be missed, wonderful diagnostic doctor! Thank you for you you have done for others! You will always be remembered in our hearts. Our deepest sympathies.
Dawn Kontos
Other
September 26, 2021
I was privileged to have worked with Dr. Muenzen for many years. Had many great laughs with him as a patient as well. Sending prayers to his family. May Chris Rest In Peace.
Holly Falzarano
September 26, 2021
A tragic loss of not only a great physician, but a great human being as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with Diane and the entire Muenzen family. ~ John and Stephanie Guiliana
John Guiliana
Work
September 26, 2021
I missed him when he retired. I am sad that he died so young. During the 20 years that he was my primary care doctor he was always available. And he helped me a lot. God bless and be at peace Dr. Muenzen
Joan Winter
September 26, 2021
Was our Family Dr. for as long as I can remember. He was the best, and a good Friend to All His Patients, very skilled at Diagnosing problems. Sure will be Missed, RIP Dr.
George Lundberg
Friend
September 25, 2021
Chris gave my husband ,who was a most challenging patient,years of extra life until his death a year ago. He was a compassionate and professional MD to the rest of my family. As a nurse for close to 50 years there has never been anyone like Dr. Muenzen! God has a place for him!
Peggy Costic
September 25, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of Dr Muenzen, my dr for almost 15 years! He was a great person Dr. to all he crossed paths with! Rest In Peace!
Brenda
Other
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results