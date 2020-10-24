Cleo Dean Sutton

September 24, 1947 - October 12, 2020

SUPERIOR – Cleo Dean Sutton, 73, went to the arms of Jesus after a battle with cancer on Monday, Oct. 12, with his family by his side.

Cleo was born Sept. 24, 1947 in Park Rapids, Minn. to Floyd and Geneva (McCreary) Sutton. The family moved to Fort Benton, Mont. when he was in the second grade. They moved around the northcentral Montana area for several years.

After graduating from Reed Point High School in 1965, Cleo attended tech school in Fargo, N.D. After four years in the Navy, including a stint in Vietnam, Cleo married Sharron (Sherry) Ardelean in San Diego on August 8, 1970. The couple adopted a daughter, Nicole, in 1974.

Cleo was a trooper on the California Highway Patrol, built houses in the San Diego area, ran the Conoco station in Reed Point, Mont., and then became a teacher. After attending Western Montana College in 1982 to get his industrial arts teaching degree, he took his first position in Superior, Mont. That was followed by a stint back at Western before he accepted a job at the Helena College of Technology in 1996, a position from which he retired in 2001. Cleo loved teaching students of all ages and from all walks of life.

Cleo and Sherry then moved to the Billings area to be closer to their daughter and her family, where he resumed building houses. He then took a job administering a grant for the University System before "retiring" again in 2009, when the couple moved to Superior. They built their retirement home and Cleo continued to work on construction projects around the area. He loved his grandkids and spent many enjoyable hours with them fishing, hiking and teaching them construction skills.

Cleo is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter, Nicole (Mike) Donally; his grandchildren, Logan, Clayton, Luke, and Gretchen; two brothers, Ward and Doyle (Crystal); two sisters, Sharon Hopkins and Grace Deal; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is planned for Spring 2021. Memorials may be made to Frontier Hospice of Missoula, or to a charity of one's choice.