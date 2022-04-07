Connie Robbins Boltz

November 2, 1938 - March 28, 2022

Connie Robbins Boltz, 83, of Helena, Montana, passed away on March 28, 2022.

Connie was born in Great Falls, MT in 1938, but grew up on the family farm and attended schools in Simms, MT. Soon after graduating high school in 1956, she married Richard Figarelle, resulting in the birth of a daughter Mary and 2 sons Michael and John. They divorced in 1968. In 1969, she moved to Missoula where she met and married Floyd Boltz and gave birth to another son Jacob. As a couple they primarily lived in Montana, but also resided in Washington, Arizona and Wyoming ultimately returning to Montana and Helena in 2002. Floyd passed in 2019, shortly after their 50th anniversary. In late 2021 Connie moved to Touchmark on Saddle Drive into Independent then Assisted Living. This was to be her final move.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, Sara and Gayland Robbins, her husband Floyd, sons Jacob Boltz and Michael Figarelle, as well as a brother Norris, and sisters Ann and Raeda. She is survived by her brother Ted (Anna), as well as her daughter Mary, son John (Brenda), daughter in-law Laura, grandsons Cody (Bri) and Connor, and granddaughter Jenna.

Connie will be lain to rest with her husband at the Fort Harrison State Veterans Cemetery, where a gravesite service and internment will occur this summer. Great appreciation is extended to her caregivers at Touchmark as well as her nurses from St. Peter's Hospice.