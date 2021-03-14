Connie Faye Sliper, 70, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My dear sweet friend I am gonna miss you so....after all these years of laughter, love and honest truth, you made me a better person. I love you lady, until we meet again I will hold you close to my heart
Kary Ratcliff
May 18, 2021
I will truly miss my friend Connie. She was one of the good ones.