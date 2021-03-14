Menu
Connie Faye Sliper

Connie Faye Sliper, 70, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
My dear sweet friend I am gonna miss you so....after all these years of laughter, love and honest truth, you made me a better person. I love you lady, until we meet again I will hold you close to my heart
Kary Ratcliff
May 18, 2021
I will truly miss my friend Connie. She was one of the good ones.
Nina Pullman
April 4, 2021
