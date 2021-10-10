Constance Brown

February 7, 1949 - October 4, 2021

Heaven has another child come home to be with God and family whom has passed from this earth.

Constance Brown 72 years of age has passed away on October 4th 2021 in St Peters Regional Hospital around 2:45 P.M. Constance has fought a long battle with health issues and finally found some rest and peace for her body and soul. Constance is preceded in death by her Mother Vertie Lee Brown, father Clarence W. Brown, sister Clarice Grant and Donna Lee Viegel. Connie also preceded in death by a child Sherry whom passed on in delivery many years ago. She leaves behind two remaining siblings brother Clarence W. Brown Jr. and sister Carrie McCalpin along with many nieces and nephews and love ones and friends.

Constance was truly a one of a kind. She was a devout Christian and practiced her religion and sought to teach others along her days on earth. She was generous to a fault sometimes being used by others along the way. She gave freely of herself to whom ever needed some help often times perfect strangers. Constance had many talents sewing, cooking, craft making to name a few. She could take literally a tumbleweed cut branches off and reattach it and ended up with a gorgeous Christmas tree complete with LED lights and ornaments. She could dance and won many competitions often competing out of state as she glided across the floor with her dancing partner. Constance accidentally hit a deer one time and put it in her Subaru trying to help it not get hit again only to have it wake up and terrorize the inside of her car. And later explain to Highway Patrol why she had the deer inside to begin with.

Heaven will be a better place having her home again where she will be reunited with family once again. Those of us left behind will miss her and await our time as she did to return home. We ask you rejoice with us and remember Constance as a beautiful Lady, Friend, loved one and Sibling and valued member of this beautiful Blue Planet we call Earth and home.

Constance Brown