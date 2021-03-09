Menu
Courtney Anne Chappell

Courtney Anne Chappell

May 27, 1983 - February 14, 2021

Our beautiful daughter Courtney, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Born in Billings, Montana on May 27, 1983, to Kevin and Pam Chappell, she was the first of 4 children. Growing up in Helena, she attended Central Grade School, Helena Middle School and Helena High, graduating in 2001. After high school, she made the long trip to Tallahassee Florida to attend college at Florida State University. While there, she became an avid Seminoles football fan, remaining so even after college. She graduated in 2005 with a degree in Exercise Physiology.

After college, she moved to Greeley, Colorado where she met Tim Tillinghast. Together they had a son Ethan Anthony, who was the light of her life. She was employed by StarTek where she was a Senior Account Manager, which allowed her to travel to many places in the US and South America.

She is survived by her son Ethan, her parents, sisters Katie (Joe) Crider of Bend Oregon and Keely of Helena, brother Kevin of Helena, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A truly caring individual, she always put other's needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a funny person of light. Thank you, Courtney.
Barton D.
July 13, 2021
Pam and family, you all are in my prayers as you deal with losing beautiful Courtney.
Jo Berg
March 23, 2021
All of your family are in our prayers
Tom and Nancy hughes
March 14, 2021
My heart has been so heavy for this family since hearing of this. Words just can’t express how sorry I am for each of you. You hold such a special place in my heart.
Debi Rapstad
Friend
March 12, 2021
We will greatly miss you with love
Terry & Bonnie Tillinghast
March 11, 2021
Words can't express how sorry we are for your loss. Your family has been weighing heavy on our hearts and you are, and will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie & Jay Crider
March 10, 2021
I'm sorry to your family for such a great loss. I had the chance to work with Courtney at Startek. She taught me to shoot straight from the hip and if u want something go for it. I'm forever greatful and she will be missed..Ty for sharing ur daughter with us in this world
Debbie
March 10, 2021
Courtney and I clocked thousands of miles on our bikes, we baked, played cards, and laughed all the time. She had an old soul and the brightest spirit. What a privilege it was too be her friend.
Samantha Pescosolido
March 9, 2021
I am so profoundly sadden to hear of your loss. Courtney is surely in Heaven and you are all in my prayers.
Adrienne Lamb
March 9, 2021
I worked for Courtney and she was such an amazing leader and a wonderful person. I was at her baby shower, and she was so excited to be a mom. That was her greatest accomplishment, being a mom!! She will be missed so much! Prayers to her family and to Tim and Ethan!
Jenn Holmes
March 9, 2021
Courtney and I were college roommates our freshman and sophomore years of college. We stayed up late listening to Dave Matthews Band and playing Super Nintendo. We woke up early and watched law and order all day. When I look back at college I will always remember you and the fun times we had. I´m sorry we didn´t get to see each other again.
Deborah Ruiz
March 9, 2021
Chappell family, I have so many fond memories of pulling up to your house and knowing that I would have to come in to say hello before we could whisk Shorty away. My deepest sympathies and biggest heart felt hugs to you all. I wish I could've seen you all more in the last little while. I would love to attend any celebration of her life or support Ethan in her memory. Please let's be in touch soon. Lots of love and hugs, Jennie
Jennie Gruber
March 9, 2021
Dear Pam and Family, I'm so sorry for your loss, your in my prayers, Love Debbie
Debbie Nickel
March 9, 2021
Courtney and I worked together at the Museum of Florida History in Tallahassee. She was an incredibly bright youngster who had the most infectious laugh. I really enjoyed the times we worked together - we learned lots from each other. I know her son was the light of her life. She so loved Tim and Ethan so much and expressed it often. Courtney shall be missed. I wish Courtney's family, Ethan, and Tim strength at this time of sorrow.
susan stratton
March 9, 2021
Courtney, you will be missed. I'm sorry we didn't get to catch up before your passing. The time we worked together was a lot of fun and we fixed so many things, you are missed.
Jeremy Markey
March 9, 2021
