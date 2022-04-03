Dan Tintinger, 65

August 9th, 1956 - March 24th 2022

Dan Tintinger passed away at his home in Edmonds, WA on March 24th 2022.

Dan was born on August 9th, 1956 in Townsend Montana to Arthur "Art" and Betty Tintinger. After graduating high school, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he received a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. Post graduation, he was hired by Boeing where he worked tirelessly in Structures Engineering for thirty six years before retiring in 2014.

Dan was extremely dedicated to his role at Boeing, and found ways to continue applying his strong work ethic during retirement. He was a dedicated volunteer at his two favorite charitable organizations, PAWS and Habitat for Humanity - Snohomish county. Dan was a loyal and dependable volunteer for both organizations and they will miss him greatly.

Travel was a deeply important part of Dan's adult life. He enjoyed many trips to Asia, Africa, and Europe, but at the end of the day his favorite place to be was reading on his balcony overlooking the Puget Sound.

Dan is survived by his five siblings: Tom Tintinger, (Hayden, ID), Ann Harvey (Kalispell, MT), Patty Tintinger (Kalispell, MT), John Tintinger (Kirkland, WA), and James Tintinger (Newcastle, WA).