Daniel J. Gervais

December 27, 1943 - September 17, 2021

Daniel J. Gervais, 77, of Helena, MT passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on September 17, 2021.

Dan had a long career in the military, worked on cell towers, sold leather goods, and did accounting, to name a few jobs before retiring in Helena, MT. He had a very strong work ethic, so much so, that even in retirement he worked in his wood shop 6 days per week. Sunday was his day of rest and movie watching at home. He loved creating beautiful things from all types of wood. He shared a passion for horse reining with his first wife Pat. He especially loved his dogs, calling them his "puppy buddies". At age 69 he jumped off the top of the Las Vegas Stratosphere, he was very proud of that!

Every Halloween we dressed in costumes, did a photo shoot, then went out for dinner and fun. His favorite place was Glacier National Park where he photographed moose, rams, goats, and scenery and hiked to waterfalls. His life was filled with many happy memories.

There will be no services due to the recent increase of covid cases in Helena, MT. He will be laid to rest next to his first wife Pat.

Dan is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Birgen Gervais, his parents, John and Rose Gervais, his biological father, Walter V. Gervais, his sister Judy Hosford, and nephew Brian Bachmeier.

Surviving are his wife, Tammy Shumway, brother and sister-in-law, John and Marilyn Gervais, along with nephews, Joshua (Danielle) Gervais, Trevor (Brittney) Gervais, god-son Brett Gervais, sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Richard Bachmeier, along with nieces Brenda (Kevin) Messner and Jackie (Andy) Burtsfield. Also surviving are 4 great-nephews and 6 great-nieces.

