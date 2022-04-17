Daniel James Moran

10/4/1991 – 1/28/2022

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our beloved Daniel James Moran, of Berkeley, California, was taken from us on January 28, 2022.

Daniel was born on October 4, 1991, in Monterey, CA, and grew up primarily in Helena, Montana. Daniel attended Capitol High School and graduated, with Highest Honors, from the University of Montana in 2014, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design.

Daniel was a man of many talents. Daniel was a computer technician and sound engineer. Daniel was also a writer, poet, and visual artist, moving between watercolors, lithography, woodblock printing, graphic design, and photography. Daniel was an adventurous cook who, with his openness to world cuisine and dexterity in the kitchen, encouraged his friends and family to expand their palates.

Perhaps most of all, Daniel was a generous thinker, an attentive listener and voracious reader. Daniels capacity to ground his thinking in deep feeling, always guided by his love for others, especially those who believe that the world can and should be better, is all-too-rare. But Daniel was not an armchair intellectual or sheltered idealist. Daniel believed that he must always tether his thought to action. Whether through his art and political writings or his insistence on being in community with friends and family, Daniel's purpose was to live as if the world he imagined along with others was already here. What if we inhabited a society where no one person is more important than any other, where no one is forgotten or left behind? What if the resources necessary for human flourishing were more equally distributed? Then we might live in a world worthy of Daniel and his love.

We will miss Daniel immensely: his courage; his laugh; his hope for the world, and the hope that he inspired in us; his willingness to listen and open-up sometimes about himself; the way he would ensure to ruin most family photo ops with his "DWE" (Dreaded Warlock Energy Stare); his gentleness with animals; his endless curiosity; and his true care and concern for others.

Daniel is survived by his parents, James and Amy Moran, brother, Kevin Moran, sister, Meghan Ward (Sean), niece Penelope Ward, Partner Claire Sanchez and his beloved Berkley family.

In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to commit "an act of kindness", towards someone, in honor of our sweet Daniel's memory and spirit. Condolences and remembrances may be sent to the family, via Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA, at www.monteschapelofthehills.com.

"Kindness eases change" Octavia Butler