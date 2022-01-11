Daniel Joseph "Danny" Murphy

August 9, 1951 - January 4, 2022

Daniel Joseph "Danny" Murphy, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A prayer vigil will be held on Sunday, January 16, at 8 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass on Monday, January 17, at 11 a.m.; both services will be at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Cut Bank, MT.

Born in Cut Bank on August 9, 1951, Danny was the eldest of Jack and Mary Kaye (Kalbfleisch) Murphy's nine children. He attended St. Margaret's Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1970. He enjoyed competing in sports and excelled in cross country, track, and wrestling. Danny was also a proud Eagle Scout. After high school, Danny attended Carroll College in Helena, earning an accounting degree in 1974. He remained a lifelong (some might say rabid) fan of both his alma mater's and Notre Dame's football teams.

After finishing school, Danny returned to Cut Bank, where he was a well-known and involved community member. He spent most of his career with Croft Petroleum. He was also a bookkeeper for local businesses and other community organizations. Outside of work, Danny served as a volunteer fireman, was a member of the Cut Bank Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus, was the announcer for the annual Cut Bank Invitational, and volunteered with, among other organizations, the Boy Scouts of America. A man of faith, Danny remained an active parishioner at St. Margaret's until his passing and maintained a special bond with Father Tim.

Throughout his life, Danny was an avid outdoorsman: he enjoyed hiking in Glacier Park, biking, skiing, and especially rafting/kayaking on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. He also loved spending time with his wife and family at their cabin in Essex and playing cribbage with family and friends.

The most important thing in Danny's life was his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Sean (Antoinette) and Ryan (Amaris); daughter, Alyssa; grandchildren, Sofia, Victoria, Beck, Tate, and Lincoln; siblings, Jan (Rob) Dolan, Tim, Tom (Carol), Sallie Losey, Sherrie, Mary Pat, Todd (Charmaine), and Joe (Janell); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 129 2nd Ave SE, Cut Bank, MT 59427, or Cut Bank Trails, Inc., P.O. Box 43, Cut Bank, MT 59427.