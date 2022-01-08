Darlene Mae Montgomery

September 16, 1934 - January 3, 2022

Darlene Mae (Wattam) Montgomery opened her eyes in Heaven on January 3, 2022. She was 87 years old. Darlene was born on September 16, 1934, to Ewart and Lorna (Larson) Wattam in Havre, Montana. She was later joined by brother, Kenny and sister, Betty Jean. Darlene grew up in Havre.

Darlene married the love of her life, Robert Montgomery, on August 28, 1953, and they enjoyed 62 years together before Bob's passing. They raised four children, Thomas, Peggy, Teri, and Bruce. Darlene supported her family in all they did.

In 1978 Darlene and Bob moved to Helena. Darlene worked for the Department of Agriculture until she retired in 1995. In 2008, they moved to Augusta.

Darlene will be remembered for her loving, kind, forgiving, outgoing personality. Her faith was the center of her life, and she lived it out every day. Darlene never knew a stranger and was loved by so many. Darlene was a WONDERFUL wife, mother, grandmother, "GG," and friend. She was dedicated to her family and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son, Thomas; granddaughter, Emily; her parents; and brother. She is survived by her sister, Betty (Tony) Preite; daughters, Peggy Montgomery and Teri (Russ)Bean; son, Bruce (Corinna) Montgomery; daughter-in-law, Lynn Montgomery; grandchildren, Paul Montgomery, Annie Bean, Matthew (Emily) Bean, Dustin (Caitlyn) Montgomery, Shae (Jason) Montgomery; and great-grandchildren, Teagan, Aspen, Lynlee and Holly Bean, Liam, Lily, and Amelia Montgomery, and Miles and Eloise Wakeham.

Our hearts are sad, but we rejoice and celebrate Darlene's arrival in Heaven. A memorial service will be held January 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Augusta Community Church. Memorials may be sent to the Augusta Community Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com where a more in-depth obituary can be found.

