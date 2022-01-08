Darlene Siewert

November 5, 1954 - December 27, 2021

In loving memory of Darlene Siewert age 67 of Jefferson County, Montana. 11/5/54-12/27/21 Darlene was born on November 5th 1954 in London Ontario, Canada to Margaret and George Hackett. In the 1960s Darlene and her mother immigrated to the US where they met Roland Hill, whom Darlene grew to call her Dad. Darlene and her mother Margaret had settled in Montana City with Rolland until Darlene met Keith Siewert in 1973. They were married shortly after and had three children Jason, Jacob, and Jolene. Darlene always had an affinity for the love and care of animals, it reflected in her years as a low paid Vet Tech in Canada prior to her coming to the states. When Darlene became a mother her affinity for nurturing blossomed. She devoted her life to her children and any child that was in their lives, in fact I can think of at least 16 neighborhood boys and girls who came to refer to her as Mom. Darlene's greatest joy in life was putting a smile on the face of a child….nobody could hope to leave this world with a more admirable legacy. As someone who was very close to Darlene through her life and passing, I have never seen anyone live or die with as much strength and honor as Darlene. Darlene was preceded in death by her Dad Roland Hill, Father George Hackett, Daughter Jolene Siewert, and Mother Margaret Hill. Darlene is survived by her husband Keith Siewert, sons Jason and Melony Siewert, Jacob and Denise Siewert, and grandchildren Sam, Brady, Taylor, and Jolene. Service will be held at Mount Helena Community Church 1710 National Avenue on Wednesday January 19th @ 1PM….Reception pending