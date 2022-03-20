Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell Hagen
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
7100 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Darrell Hagen, 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
at Bert & Ernie's
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simple Cremation Montana.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dearest June & Family We are so very sorry to hear of Darrells passing. He was a wonderful man and a joy to work with. He always gave such good advice and was so easy to talk with. Loved the twinkle in his eyes when he told a story. It was such an honor to work with him at Mt Dept Trans.. We send our love and condolences to you and his wonderful girls. Mike & Charlie Phelps
Mike & Charlie Phelps
Work
March 16, 2022
I had Darrell in a computer science class at Carroll. He made it fun. I almost switched majors to computers. Years after graduation if we ran into each other it was like we were back in class. Fun. Smiles.
Ali
March 16, 2022
I was a student in Darrell's first artificial intelligence class in 1990. I loved the course and I loved the guy. He was so full of enthusiasm, intelligence and humor. Such a source of light and warmth.
Laughing Water
March 16, 2022
Darrell was a friend when we worked together at the Montana Department of Transportation. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family
John & Cherie Dahl
Work
March 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results