Darrell Hagen, 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
Dearest June & Family
We are so very sorry to hear of Darrells passing.
He was a wonderful man and a joy to work with.
He always gave such good advice and was so easy to talk with.
Loved the twinkle in his eyes when he told a story.
It was such an honor to work with him at Mt Dept Trans..
We send our love and condolences to you and his wonderful girls.
Mike & Charlie Phelps
March 16, 2022
I had Darrell in a computer science class at Carroll. He made it fun. I almost switched majors to computers. Years after graduation if we ran into each other it was like we were back in class. Fun. Smiles.
Ali
March 16, 2022
I was a student in Darrell's first artificial intelligence class in 1990. I loved the course and I loved the guy. He was so full of enthusiasm, intelligence and humor. Such a source of light and warmth.
Laughing Water
March 16, 2022
Darrell was a friend when we worked together at the Montana Department of Transportation. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family