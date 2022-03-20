Dearest June & Family We are so very sorry to hear of Darrells passing. He was a wonderful man and a joy to work with. He always gave such good advice and was so easy to talk with. Loved the twinkle in his eyes when he told a story. It was such an honor to work with him at Mt Dept Trans.. We send our love and condolences to you and his wonderful girls. Mike & Charlie Phelps

Mike & Charlie Phelps Work March 16, 2022