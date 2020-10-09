Hanson, David, 72 of Helena passed away October 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial gathering will be at a later date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http:/www.helenafunerals.com

Hayes, Tamar, 62 of Helena passed away suddenly October 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 6th Ward, 1260 Otter Road, Helena. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http:/www.helenafunerals.com