David Oliver

Dave Oliver, 62, of Littleton, CO, formerly of Helena, MT, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 11, 2022. Dave was born to Dan and Dearah Oliver, raised in Ramsey/Butte, MT and later moved to Helena. He worked at Hap's in Helena and for U.S. West/Qwest/CenturyLink which brought him to Littleton, CO. He worked for the United States Post Office for the last two years. Dave is survived by his wife Jeanie Erickson, his mother Dearah of Helena, his brother Calvin (Marilyn) of Seattle, WA, his nephew Sam (Heather) of Enumclaw, WA, his niece Elizabeth, Seattle, WA and three great nephews of Enumclaw, WA Wyatt, Henry and Clayton. Dave will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 14, 2022.
