Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra K. Imlay
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitesitt Funeral Home
314 Church St
Stevensville, MT

Debra K. Imlay

June 23, 1953 - September 13, 2021

Debra K Imlay passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 13th surrounded by her loved ones.

Debi was born June 23, 1953, in Helena, to Vernon w. Imlay and Betty L. Bishop. She had an older sister, Jackie Sampson of Helena, who both attended school and graduated from Helena High. Debi was also very close with her step-father, Walter J. Pocha who raised her from a child when her mother remarried. A marriage that also resulted in bringing Debi her two younger siblings,brother Jeff Pocha and sister Shannon Pocha.

Debi loved being a mother more than anything and had her first born, Amanda in 1974. Debi met her first husband Keneth Weber, and had three more children, Brian Weber (1976), Angelyn Conat (1979) and Brandon Weber (1981).

They later divorced and she married Gary Claussen of Helena. Together they had another child Nicole Claussen (1986).

Debi was passionate about home birth and providing women a positive birth experience in a loving and safe environment. She had four of her five children at home. She especially loved spending time with her family, hiking to pick huckleberries, and escaping for a soak in the Hot springs. Debi drove bus for Florence Carlton Grade School for six years. After moving on from driving bus she was self employed as a painter and later as a professional caretaker until she retired in 2016. Her professional life will always be defined by her trust worthiness, attention to detail, and strong work ethic.

Debi is survived by all five of her children. Amanda Zeiler (Alan) of Florence, Brian Weber of Los Angeles, Angelyn Conat (Josh) of Florence, Brandon Weber (Rachelle) of Missoula, and Nicole Claussen of Florence. Along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Debi is also survived by her three siblings: Jackie Sampson (Steve) of Helena, Jeff Pocha (Moe) of Snohomish, and Shannon Pocha of Los Angeles, as well as her two nephews and several cousins.

Debi was known for her love of Jesus and her generous giving to anyone less fortunate. She served faithfully as an honored member of Highway Baptist Church for 25 years.

A memorial service will be held at Highway Baptist Church, 225 Eight Mile Creek Road in Florence Montana, on October 2nd at 2:00 pm. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Highway Baptist Church
225 Eight Mile Creek Road, Florence, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesitt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Know that I offer my condolences as you celebrate Debbie´s life which was amazing the love the laughter please know that I celebrate with you in her memories. Forever in our hearts love Cheryl
Cheryl Warburton
Family
September 30, 2021
Marsha C. Petersen
September 23, 2021
Debbie was a good friend to my sister Laurie Lewis Chandler since grade school. I have many fond memories of her over the years. Her and Laurie could always find some kind of trouble to get into as teenagers. Debbie went to California to visit family I think but while there she came to visit several times and gave me a great hamburger casserole recipe. A few years ago Laurie and I went to visit her and she took us huckleberry picking. She was a wonderful person and I know she will be greatly missed.
Debbie Lewis Nevins
School
September 23, 2021
So sorry that you all lost a wonderful person. She was one special lady. She is one who has a special place in my heart and will always be in that place.
Marsha Carol Petersen
Friend
September 22, 2021
Russell weber
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about this. Debbie was a very good and kind person. She was a great friend and very loving to those that had the honor of knowing her. She overcame many hardships . She enriched my life with her loving spirit. The world is a little less bright with her passing. To her children I send my love.
Michael Takagi
Friend
September 22, 2021
With our love Kyle and Family
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results