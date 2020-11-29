Debra Rae Sams Higgins

July 9, 1952 - November 23, 2020

Debra (Debbie) Sams Higgins peacefully passed away November 23, 2020. She was born July 9, 1952 in Miles City, Montana to Raymond and Pearl Sams, the eldest of four children. The family moved to Lewistown until her sophomore year of high school when they moved to Helena. It was then that she met her high school sweet heart, Jim Higgins, they would marry and raise two wonderful boys, Geoffrey and Michael and be blessed with four wonderful grandchildren Ethen, Krystian, Addison and Kennedy. They later divorced but remained best friends forever.

Debbie loved raising her two sons. She worked for mountain Bell as a telephone operator, a front desk clerk for the Colonial inn, as well as Knox Flowers and Vans Thriftway. She also worked with Avon where she earned numerous awards as a top sales associate.

Those who knew Debbie thought of her as a very special human being. She was beautiful inside and out, gentle as a breeze, loving as anyone can be, caring and kind to everyone and ever giving.

We have lost a truly wonderful mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She is deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her nephew David Floyd and her father, Ray Sams. She leaves behind her sons Geoffrey (Stephanie), Michael (Kemery) and grandchildren, Krystian, Kennedy, Ethen and Addison. Mother, Pearls Sams, sister Cheri Floyd (Marvin), brothers Dennis (his dear friend Corey) of Helena and Tim (Tasha) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Christina, Lindie, Kristen, Ryan, Caleb, Kaylee, and great niece and nephew Brynn and Arlyn.

In Remembrance of Debra donations can be made to the Als Association at als.org.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to give the family a condolence or share a memory of Debra.