Denise Cranston Pennington

November 10, 1935 - October 20, 2020

Denise Cranston Pennington passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home in Helena.

Denise was born in Great Falls to her parents, Floyd and Pauline Cranston of Belt, Montana on November 10, 1935. The majority of her youth was spent in Belt save for a brief adventure that took her to Baghdad, Iraq for a year and a half as a teenager. Her father, the "Ag Teacher" accepted a position in President Truman's Point Four Program to teach agriculture overseas. Embracing her new surroundings, she and her mother toured the area thoroughly. Along with other American teens, she marveled at the natural wonders of the desert such as the Unsupported Arch. She walked the ancient ruins of Babylon. She really enjoyed the exotic experience, but found that her Montana roots held too firm to make international travel a passion.

Upon her return from Baghdad, and graduating from high school in Belt, she headed off to the University of Montana in Missoula. At the end of her four years of study, she left with a trifecta of prizes- a bachelor's degree in Home Economics, a very handsome husband in her Navy Veteran Robert L. Pennington, and last but not least their son, John.

Denise lived a long and loving lifetime with her beloved husband Robert "Bob". They were married for almost sixty-two years at the time of his passing on July 4, 2016. Denny and Bob moved to Helena in 1959 after they had both graduated from the University of Montana. They purchased and moved into the family ranch home in 1960, making them "West Siders" for over sixty years. They were well known and respected in the Helena community.

While Bob was the President and CEO of American Federal (now Opportunity Bank) Denise started off working at Mountain Bell for five years, before teaching at Mountain View Girls School. After eight years with them, she ultimately turned to the full time work of ranching, and caring for her beloved livestock. She proved to certainly be her father's daughter with her deep love of all things agriculture. Yet nothing could top her love of critters.

That love led her to act for many years as a 4-H leader and judge of the 4-H Foods at the Townsend, Deer Lodge and Helena County Fairs. She worked with the Mounted Drill Team and was a Helena Trail Riders member. If you have been lucky enough to know Denny, you no doubt know that she loved her animals; the peacocks (yes peacocks in Montana), goats, horses, chickens, and we cannot forget those delightfully shaggy Scottish Highland Steers of hers! Even if you didn't personally know Denise if you drove the highway to Missoula you likely will remember seeing those broad horned steers in their pasture.

As busy as she was though Denise was always offering her assistance and expertise to others. She volunteered at the Montana Historical Society, for a total of forty-two years! She also helped out at her church, St. John's Lutheran, serving on the Women of St. John's Memorial Committee and the Altar Society.

And if you are an avid estate sale goer, you may have also met Denise and not realized it. She would have been the lovely lady buying up all of the cookbooks at the local sales. Where some folks loved a good novel, she loved a good recipe, and would read them voraciously. Her library of culinary books would be the envy of Julia Child!

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband "Bob." She is survived by their son John, of Missoula, Montana and her cousins in Virginia and Georgia, as well as her current feline companions Snuffy and Tigger.

A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1000 Helena Ave. in Helena. A graveside service will follow the service at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. In lieu of flowers Denise requested that memorials be given to St. John's Lutheran Church, the Montana Historical Society, the Helena Animal Shelter, or another charity of your choice.

Denise also wanted to give special thanks to: St. Peter's Home Health and Hospice Care, wonderful neighbors including Brenda, Jerry, and Katie Strong, Don Pratt, Jim Hogan, Joe Steffens, Karen Moore, church friends Betty and Thurston Dotson, Marilyn and Pete Schendal, and her Belt "people"- Maxine Fender and Marilyn Enderson. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Denise.