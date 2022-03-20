Detta Ann Gribbons

June 1, 1957 - February 15, 2022

Detta Ann Gribbons, 64, was surround by family when she passed away February 15th, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV from cancer complications. Detta was born June 1st, 1957, in Muncie, IN. She lived with her parents and sister on her Grandpa Gribbons' farm in New Castle IN. Later she lived in Dayton, OH with her parents, sister, and baby brother. In 1975, the family moved to Helena, MT. After graduating, she moved to Great Falls, MT for x-ray school. In 1978, she moved to Seattle, WA where she worked as an x-ray technician, mortgage, and loan officer, and then cleaned homes, which she did until her retirement. While in Seattle, she met her husband Milt Wilson. Together, they moved to Boulder, MT in 2015. They became snowbirds and started wintering near Dolan Springs, AZ in 2020. While on their 2nd trip, Detta was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Detta enjoyed time with Milt and their two dogs, Missy and Goldie, as well as arts and crafts, spending time with family including her great nieces and nephews and canning with sister-in-law Debbie and niece Lillian. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Marvin, and Lillian Gribbons. She is survived by her husband Milt Wilson of Boulder, MT, and sister Deana Deffinbaugh (Lyle) Bridger MT brother Dundee Gribbons (Debbie) of Helena, MT and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Detta's life will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm at 1501 Mountain View Street Helena, MT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society.