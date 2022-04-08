Dollie Margaret Gilbert

April 8, 1926 - December 10, 2021

Dollie Margaret Gilbert was born to Charlotte and Murdoch Murray on April 8,1926 in Butte Mt.

Dollie graduated from Butte High School in 1944. After graduation she attended a Secretarial School in Butte. Then she started working for Garrett Freightlines. In 1949 she married J Roy Gilbert in Butte and moved to Bismarck ND where she worked for Garrett Freightline. Dollie and Roy divorced in 1966 and in 1976 Dollie moved to Helena where she worked for Watkins Shepard as their office manager until her retirement in 1990.

She enjoyed many travels with her family especially her sisters Hazel and Charlotte and brother-in-law Joe Kuffner.

She volunteered in Helena for St Paul's Methodist Church, the Visitors Center and listening to children read at Helena Schools among others.

She was preceded in death by her parents,sisters Jean Murray ,Hazel Murray, Charlotte Kuffner, and Mae Scollard, brother-in-law Joe Kuffner Nephews William Ledebur, and Michael Kuffner.

She is survived by her nephews Stephen Kuffner (Mary Lou )Charles Ledebur(Barbara)and James Scollard (Betty). Nieces Carol Katzoff, Diana Scollard Miller (J O)and Vicki Kuffner. Several grand Nieces and Nephews. Best friends Maddy and Lyle Burchill and family, Michelle Marsh and family, Chic and Joan Rolling and family, Neil Marsh.

We would also like to thank the entire Kuffner family for adopting Dollie into their large family and brightening her days with cards, letters and flowers.

There will be a graveside memorial on June 15, 2022 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Butte, Montana. A reception will follow at 2 pm at 100 Short Dr in Helena. Montana.