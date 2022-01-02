Don Schendel

January 19, 1937 - December 19, 2021

Don Schendel passed away peacefully on 12/19/2021 in Townsend, MT. Don was born in White Sulphur Springs (WSS) on 1/19/1937 to Lowell & Lenora (Gehring) Schendel. As a son of a rancher Don spent time working on the ranch. He would ride his horse to the cabin at Windy Ridge in the summer to take care of the cows and do fencing.

Don married Betty Jean Bertsch on 12/29/1957 and 4 children resulted from this marriage. Betty (Bets as dad called her) had an aunt in WSS who introduced them. Don was a logger and in 1961 he bought himself a cat and truck and went into logging on his own. He loved the mountains and being outdoors. Don was a family man and loved spending time with them. Every summer when school got out the family would pack up and camp out in the mountains with their dad. There were many fond memories of these times spent with the family. He especially liked to make his delicious fried chicken (cannot be duplicated, we've tried) for any of his family.

Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; his son Alan of Townsend, and daughters Betty May (Roy) Soles of Clinton, Arkansas, Cheryl Kelly of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Carol (Jerry) Dullum of Helena, sisters Dorothy Novak and Barb Heggen, and brother Bill Schendel, all of WSS. Don is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Preceding Don in death are his parents, brothers John and Lloyd Schendel, sister Delores Hart, and grandson Darrel Dullum.

A celebration of Don's life will be held in the spring. Cards can be mailed to Betty at PO Box 1127, Townsend, MT 59644. Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.