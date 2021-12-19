Donald (Don) E. Braun Sr.

April 3, 1940 - December 8, 2021

Donald (Don) E. Braun Sr. passed away at a local hospital on December 8, 2021, after a long illness with his wife by his side.

Don was born in 1940 in Helena, Montana, to Erick Braun and Helen Overose who preceded him in death. Don enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from Helena High School in 1958 and served with honor as a radioman/communications expert at several deployment locations until his discharge in 1962. Don returned home to Helena where he met and married Vanda Lee (Collings) Braun in August of 1962.

As a communications expert, Don was hired by AT&T and moved to Denver, Colorado in late 1962. He worked in Denver until 1966 when he was transferred to San Francisco where he received many certifications and company honors and became a Manager in the Engineering Department. Don worked in San Francisco until 1983 and then was transferred to Sacramento where he worked until 1988. He was then promoted and moved to Helena where he retired from AT&T as Engineering Manager in December of 1989.

After Don's retirement from AT&T, he pursued his life-long dream of being a Black Jack dealer. He and Vanda moved to Las Vegas and went to Gaming School. Don, of course, did not leave it to just Black Jack dealing and he advanced to Casino Pit Supervisor (pit boss) in Laughlin, Nevada.

Don was extremely active coaching boys and girls soccer teams, baseball teams, and softball teams. And he also spent his spare time with his children fishing, camping, and all family activities. If you knew Don, you knew he had some of the best 'dad jokes' ever and singing a Willy song was the highlight of our day.

Don is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Vanda Lee Braun, his son Donald Jr. and wife Cheryl, daughter Kimberly and husband Robert Cornelius, daughter Kristine and husband Michael Smith, daughter Jennifer Braun, brother Bob Braun, and sister Carol Westphal. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and loving friends. Don's wishes were for cremation with private prayers and no immediate service or memorial. He wants a Celebration of Life at a later date when his friends and family can gather together. The Celebration of Life date is pending, but all prayers and good wishes can be given now.