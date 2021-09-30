Donna E. Anderson

July 1, 1937 - September 28, 2021

Donna Anderson died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 28, 2021. She battled dementia for several years and suffered a stroke on September 21, 2021.

Donna was the only child of Melvin and Clara Madsen; she was born on July 1, 1937, in Missoula, Montana. Donna was baptized October 3, 1937, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bonner, Montana. Her parents instilled a lifelong pride in her Montanan, Norwegian, and Lutheran heritages.

She began piano lessons at a young age and soon excelled. Her first "gigs" included playing for church and, at age 14, she played for a wedding. Donna attended Bonner grade school before attending high school in Missoula.

A new pastor came to the Bonner church in December of 1953 and that Christmas, Donna met the new pastor's son, Lowell Anderson. After Donna graduated from high school in 1955 and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota (majoring in Pipe Organ), she married Lowell on July 31, 1958, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Missoula. They recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

In 1958, Lowell Anderson was ordained as a Lutheran minister. Lowell and Donna served congregations in Ray and Rainbow Valley (North Dakota) from August 1958 – December 1962. They moved to Havre, Montana, and began a mission church, Messiah Lutheran Church where they served from December 1962 – August 1975. Donna and Lowell also helped facilitate the gathering of the Greek Orthodox worshipping community at Messiah Lutheran. They served Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Helena from August 1975 – November 1995. After retirement, Lowell and Donna became members of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Donna served as organist at Messiah Lutheran and Our Redeemer's Lutheran. She also directed the children's choir at Messiah Lutheran and served as senior choir accompanist at Our Redeemer's Lutheran. Donna was involved in creating Chrismon decorations (ornaments based on Greek letters that stood for Jesus and Christ) for the Christmas tree at Messiah Lutheran and worked on the Chrismon tree at Our Redeemer's Lutheran. She also had a Chrismon collection she proudly displayed on the Christmas tree at home.

Donna's passions included needlepoint, cross-stitch, and Hardanger (Norwegian embroidery). She also enjoyed capturing memories and creating photo albums of treasured times spent with family and friends. Most of all, she loved being a wife, mother, and grandma.

Donna became a resident of Touchmark in December 2018. She enjoyed her time with the residents and care providers. She and Lowell attended communion services provided by St. John's Lutheran and Our Redeemer's Lutheran.

Donna and Lowell were graced and survived by family members: two children - daughter Kristi (Kevin) Skaalure; son Karsten (Emily and daughter Gabby). Their four grandchildren are the light of their lives: granddaughter, Rachel Skaalure, and grandsons: Per, Hans, and Lars Anderson (and their mom, Laurie Anderson). Donna is also survived by cousins as well as a niece and nephew.

The family appreciates the tender and loving care provided to Donna by the staff and caregivers at Touchmark and in her final week, the providers of Encompass Hospice.

Memorials may be given in Donna's memory to:

Our Savior's Lutheran Church at 8985 Highway 200 South, Bonner, MT 59823

St. John's Lutheran Church at 1000 Helena Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church at 3580 North Benton Avenue, Helena, MT 59602

Montana Hope Project at P.O. Box 5927, Helena, MT 59604

Or donor's choice

Services will be held in the summer of 2022 with a Celebration of Life Service in Helena and graveside services in Missoula.

Even though her memory faded, Donna would say to the staff at Touchmark and any visitors, "I'm Donna from Bonner, Montana. I love you!" Blessed be the memory of Donna Anderson.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family of to share a memory of Donna.