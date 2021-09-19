Menu
Helena Independent Record
Donna Ann Piocos
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Aug, 21 2022
Donna Ann Piocos, 62, of Helena, Montana passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Celebration of Life
MT
Simple Cremation Montana
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donna was a fun caring and good friend. I will miss her laugh and spunk. It was a blessing to know her.
Denise Nelson
Friend
October 20, 2021
Donna was a very dear friend we worked together at Waukesha I so looked forward to our lunch get togethers and I just want to say she spoke highly of her family she's going to be deeply missed hugs for the family.
Jody novak
Friend
October 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Donna at west mont. Her kind and caring heart will be forever missed! Sending my thoughts a prayers to her family. Rest peaceful Donna your work here is done
Amy
Work
September 23, 2021
Sleep peacefully my dear sister. I will see you again in a good way.
June Bear-Noonan
Family
September 20, 2021
Donna will be missed by many in our communities. I am so sorry for your loss, she wasn't with us long enough. Keeping your family in prayer and sending love and hugs.
Peggy Rowe
Friend
September 19, 2021
