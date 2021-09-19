Donna Ann Piocos, 62, of Helena, Montana passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
Donna was a fun caring and good friend. I will miss her laugh and spunk. It was a blessing to know her.
Denise Nelson
Friend
October 20, 2021
Donna was a very dear friend we worked together at Waukesha I so looked forward to our lunch get togethers and I just want to say she spoke highly of her family she's going to be deeply missed hugs for the family.
Jody novak
Friend
October 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Donna at west mont. Her kind and caring heart will be forever missed! Sending my thoughts a prayers to her family. Rest peaceful Donna your work here is done
Amy
Work
September 23, 2021
Sleep peacefully my dear sister. I will see you again in a good way.
June Bear-Noonan
Family
September 20, 2021
Donna will be missed by many in our communities. I am so sorry for your loss, she wasn't with us long enough. Keeping your family in prayer and sending love and hugs.