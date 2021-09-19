Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Ann Piocos
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Aug, 21 2022
Send Flowers

Donna Ann Piocos

April 11, 1959 - September 12, 2021

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Donna Ann Piocos, 62, of Helena, Montana. She entered into her eternal journey peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 11, 1959 in Austin Texas to the late Mary and Dale Stroschein and was the second oldest of 8 siblings. She is survived by her husband Shawn Piocos of 26 years, who was the love of her life, son Travis Stroschein, grandsonsons Micah and Malachija, siblings June Bear-Noonan (Omaha NE) Ruth Coles (Great Falls MT), brothers Daryl Stroschein (Great Falls MT) and Jeff Rees (Squim WA) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dale, Ronnie and Pete Stroschein.

Donna will be forever remembered for her kind, giving heart, her humor, and her unquestionable love of Diet Pepsi and El Comedor tacos. She brought happiness to everyone she met and never missed an opportunity to get together with family and friends with whom she was very loyal to. Her clients at Waukesha Group Home loved her as much as she loved them. She was a dedicated worker in the healthcare field for many many years and took a lot of pride in her work.

A life so beautiful will be privately celebrated by those she most loved. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on August 21, 2022, location to be determined.

Please forward all Condolences and Memorials for Shawn Piocos and or Travis Stroschein to Simple Cremations Funeral Home 1414 Euclid Ave Helena, Mt. 59601.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
21
Celebration of Life
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simple Cremation Montana.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Donna was a fun caring and good friend. I will miss her laugh and spunk. It was a blessing to know her.
Denise Nelson
Friend
October 20, 2021
Donna was a very dear friend we worked together at Waukesha I so looked forward to our lunch get togethers and I just want to say she spoke highly of her family she's going to be deeply missed hugs for the family.
Jody novak
Friend
October 13, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Donna at west mont. Her kind and caring heart will be forever missed! Sending my thoughts a prayers to her family. Rest peaceful Donna your work here is done
Amy
Work
September 23, 2021
Sleep peacefully my dear sister. I will see you again in a good way.
June Bear-Noonan
Family
September 20, 2021
Donna will be missed by many in our communities. I am so sorry for your loss, she wasn't with us long enough. Keeping your family in prayer and sending love and hugs.
Peggy Rowe
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results