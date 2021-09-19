Donna Ann Piocos

April 11, 1959 - September 12, 2021

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Donna Ann Piocos, 62, of Helena, Montana. She entered into her eternal journey peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 11, 1959 in Austin Texas to the late Mary and Dale Stroschein and was the second oldest of 8 siblings. She is survived by her husband Shawn Piocos of 26 years, who was the love of her life, son Travis Stroschein, grandsonsons Micah and Malachija, siblings June Bear-Noonan (Omaha NE) Ruth Coles (Great Falls MT), brothers Daryl Stroschein (Great Falls MT) and Jeff Rees (Squim WA) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dale, Ronnie and Pete Stroschein.

Donna will be forever remembered for her kind, giving heart, her humor, and her unquestionable love of Diet Pepsi and El Comedor tacos. She brought happiness to everyone she met and never missed an opportunity to get together with family and friends with whom she was very loyal to. Her clients at Waukesha Group Home loved her as much as she loved them. She was a dedicated worker in the healthcare field for many many years and took a lot of pride in her work.

A life so beautiful will be privately celebrated by those she most loved. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on August 21, 2022, location to be determined.

Please forward all Condolences and Memorials for Shawn Piocos and or Travis Stroschein to Simple Cremations Funeral Home 1414 Euclid Ave Helena, Mt. 59601.