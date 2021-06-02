To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Donna was a such wonderful person. I had the honor of playing pinochle with her in different groups. She was always smiling and so much fun. My sincerest sympathy and prayers to her family.
Christie Kautsky
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry about Donna. She is now with the angels in heaven. Prayers for the family. Sorry about your loss.
Sandra LeMoine
June 3, 2021
Your Mom was a very special person who always had a smile for everyone she met.
Cinda Biggs
Friend
June 3, 2021
Your tribute to your Mother is as lovely as she was. I have thought about her often through the years and what a happy person she always was. My condolences to all the Welch family.
Carolee Cooke and family
June 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Your Mother and Father are again reunited and looking down with pride and love at each of you. May god bless and keep you all close. The entire Keller family sends their heartfelt condolences. If there is anything I can do please call on me.
Fred Keller
Friend
June 2, 2021
Donna was a faithful volunteer at Adult Resource Alliance joining "the pack" of seniors who came to assemble the Senior Newsletter every month. Her determination to "get 'er done" amazed us! Her presence alone was enough to spur us on! She was always pleasant, positive and kind. I was blessed to have known her for a few short years.