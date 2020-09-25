Duane Alan Gregor

April 6, 1958 - September 22, 2020

Duane Alan Gregor, 62, passed away peacefully in his home on September 22, 2020 after battling Pulmonary Fibrosis.He was born April 6, 1958 in Helena MT to Roderick "Mac" and Beverly (Shuck) Gregor.He grew up on the west side of Helena making many friends in the neighborhood. He attended Kessler Elementary, CR Anderson and graduated from Capital High school in 1976. Throughout high school Duane worked at the Night Owl, as a dishwasher while also working as a landscaper for the family business. He also worked for both Fish Wildlife and Parks and General Services Division. He retired, August of 2018.Duane was married twice and was blessed with four children from the first marriage, and then was blessed with four more children from his current wife, Kristi Josephine Gregor, who he met at their place of work for the state, they were married April 9, 2000 and have been married ever since. Duane was preceded in death by his Father Roderick Gregor, Mother Beverly Gregor, Brother Mike, Sister Billie Jean, Father-in-law Van Stallman, Mother-in-law Karen Sampson and Brother-in-law Sam.He is survived by his Wife of 20 years, Kristi, Sons Chris (Sarah), Jeremy (Krista), Jeff, Joe (Brittany), Kaden, Elijah and Uriah. Daughter Ashlee (Jon). Grandchildren Mackensey, Kennedy, Grace, Nicholas, Makenzie, Myles, Allianna, Ryleigh, Kaydie and Scarlett. Brother Glenn (Donna), Sister-in-law Susie, Father-in-law Robert Sampson, Sister-in-law Veva (Sean), Brother-in-law Dan (Misty) and numerous nieces and nephews along with many great nieces and nephews."Duane was a better man than anyone expected of him. He was always helping anyone when they needed help and would go out of his way to do so. He was a great man that many of us only hope to live up to, he will forever be a voice of influence in many of our minds. He was the best father anyone could hope for because he poured his heart and soul into his loved ones and was always understanding and empathetic. Love Jeff""I will always be thankful for the way dad taught us to laugh everything off like the time when he was working as Smokey the Bear at Spring Meadow, I was unaware that he was in the full costume and as soon as he saw me he charged over and swooped me up, I was terrified and screaming but it was funny for everyone else, it was eventually funny for me too, once I figured out who it was. That ability to laugh off pain, worry or fear is something that has made handling life and this world easier. Love Joe""Our dad was one of the greatest people out there. He helped everyone he could and taught me everything I know. Life sure will be different without you Old Man. Love and miss you always Pops, Elijah""Dad you were an amazing man even if you could be a jerk at times. You were an awesome dad. I love you! You were the best, you will be missed. Love Kaden""Well Old Man, you always said you were going to make quite the exit. None of us had expected it so soon. I will always love you. You and your terrible jokes will be missed. PS. The Cowboys still suck!! Love Ashlee""We are all gonna miss him very much. Duane's kids and grandkids were his legacy. I was proud to call him my dad and my kids will never forget their Papa.. There isn't a day that will go by where I won't think of him and smile. We love you Duane. Love Chris""Duane you raised me from a pup and as your own. I am sure going to miss you. Duane I'm glad you're not suffering anymore but this world ain't going to be the same without you. Rest in Peace Pops. Love Jeremy""You were always ornery but that's what I loved about you. I will always remember the times we had together. Love Uriah"No funeral will be held. A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date.