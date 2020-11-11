Earl "Dick" Baker

January 20, 1928 - November 9, 2020

On November 9, 2020 Dick passed away from complications of the terrible coronavirus and heart failure. He was 92 years old.

Dick was born January 20, 1928 in Bozeman where he grew up fishing with his dad and tearing up and down the streets in his 1938 Ford, winning every race he was challenged to.

Dick joined the Army in his teens and was sent to Korea where he was in the medics and drove to the front line to pick up the wounded. Boy are there some stories there.

When Dick got back to the states, he found his true love, Betty Gee, the girl next door. Dick and Betty married on February 7, 1948 and had three children.

After the Army, Dick was in the National Guard and worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad, Trinten Cement Plant and then Pacific Hide and Fur in Bozeman. In 1955 he moved to Helena to become Pacific's first manager there where he worked until he retired in 2007

He made many wonderful friends and acquaintances and loads of good memories.

Thru his gruffness, Dick was a very caring man. When he was young his brother and him would take a can of food from the house and go and share it with the hobos for lunch. He enjoyed family gatherings and always had to make sure there was always enough food and drinks.

In the late 60s he bought a small ranch on the frontage road in Helena, which became his passion. He loved messing with the cows, many of which he named and would eat pellets out of his hands, and all the other aspects that came with ranching.

His passion for animals carried on to his daughter Sharon, wanting to make sure all the animals had enough to eat, including the squirrels and birds.

In earlier years, Dick taught his son, Rick, the art of hunting. This was all good until Rick Finally figured it out that he was the bird dog. Rick keeps this adventure going strong every year.

Dick loved to fish and his fishing partner was his daughter, Barb. There was always a bet going for the first, biggest and most fish. He made sure we paid up.

Once a month, he looked forward to having lunch at the Grub Stake with friends, Ed Grady, Phil Chevallier, Gary Summers and whoever else joined the group to catch up on the latest and greatest! He loved going to auctions more or less to see old friends, especially Andy Skinner.

Dick was preceded death by his wife, Betty; father, Fred; mother, Nona; brother, Bob and sister in law Elsie; half-brother; Keith and great great grandson, Graysen Clark.

Dick is survived by his daughter Sharon (Dan Kaberline) Heigh; son, Rick (Bonnie) Baker; daughter Barb (Kevin) Crabtree and half-sister, Linda Manning of Billings; four grandchildren, Tammy Heigh, Chuck (Randi) Heigh, Brook (Shane) Feist and Heather (Mike) Parmer. Six great grandchildren; Alex Heigh, Riley Stevens, Kayleigh and Lauren Feist and Auston and Emmalee Parmer; three great great grandchildren, Easton Clark, Remi Trussel and Zamyia Stevens and many furry friends, especially Kena Marie.

Special thank yous go out to Dr. Emery, nurse Carrisa and the staff of St. Peter's emergency room for being so kind and thoughtful. Also, special thanks to Chuck and Val Opperman for all the special food they made for Dick.

A meet and greet with the family will be on Friday, November 13th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Per Dick's request, there will be no funeral service but a celebration of life will be held after the pandemic calms down.

Donations in Dick's name to Pad for Paws, PO Box, 287, Helena, MT 59624 are suggested. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick.