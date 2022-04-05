Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Earl E. Kohn

Earl E. Kohn

March 23, 1948 - March 29, 2022

Earl E. Kohn was born March 23, 1948, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Alice Benson Kohn and the late Elmer Kohn. Earl passed away after a struggle with cancer on March 29, 2022.

He attended Delavan-Darian High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Schmid Kohn, which has lasted almost fifty-four years.

He enlisted in the Air Force, serving his country at Norton Air Force Base in California. After five years, Earl and his wife ended up in Montana working for several companies in manufacturing, driving semi-trucks, and owning his own logging operation. He was well known for being able to back his truck into tight quarters. He felt honored to be a member of the Knights of Columbus for fifty-seven years. One thing people will remember is he could be picked out of a crowd with his captains, fisherman's hat.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marjorie Schmid Kohn, two sons Jared Kohn (Christie Kohn), Andrew Kohn (Mindalyn Kohn), daughter Aaron Cashmore (Alden Cashmore); four grandchildren, Taylor Cashmore, Spencer Kohn, Alexa Kohn, and Cheyenne Allen: his mother Alice Kohn, a brother James Kohn and three sisters, Joanne Stimpfl, Carolyn Pflasterer, and Arlene Kohn.

Earl has joined in heaven, a son Trevor Kohn and his father Elmer Kohn.

Send condolences to [email protected]



Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.