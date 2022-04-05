Earl E. Kohn

March 23, 1948 - March 29, 2022

Earl E. Kohn was born March 23, 1948, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Alice Benson Kohn and the late Elmer Kohn. Earl passed away after a struggle with cancer on March 29, 2022.

He attended Delavan-Darian High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Schmid Kohn, which has lasted almost fifty-four years.

He enlisted in the Air Force, serving his country at Norton Air Force Base in California. After five years, Earl and his wife ended up in Montana working for several companies in manufacturing, driving semi-trucks, and owning his own logging operation. He was well known for being able to back his truck into tight quarters. He felt honored to be a member of the Knights of Columbus for fifty-seven years. One thing people will remember is he could be picked out of a crowd with his captains, fisherman's hat.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marjorie Schmid Kohn, two sons Jared Kohn (Christie Kohn), Andrew Kohn (Mindalyn Kohn), daughter Aaron Cashmore (Alden Cashmore); four grandchildren, Taylor Cashmore, Spencer Kohn, Alexa Kohn, and Cheyenne Allen: his mother Alice Kohn, a brother James Kohn and three sisters, Joanne Stimpfl, Carolyn Pflasterer, and Arlene Kohn.

Earl has joined in heaven, a son Trevor Kohn and his father Elmer Kohn.

Send condolences to [email protected]