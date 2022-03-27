Earl James Locke

March 2, 1929 - March 20, 2022

Earl Locke, age 93, of Helena, MT passed away on March 20, 2022. He was born in Bemidji, MN on March 2, 1929, the fourth of eight siblings. He moved to Bozeman, MT with his bride in 1951 where they lived until 2004. He is survived by his wife Irene Locke (Helena, MT), daughther Chris Breeton (Helena, MT), son David (Kristin) Locke (Mattawan, MI), sister Eleanor Johnson (Bemidji, MN), five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, beloved in-laws, and extended family. Earl also had many friends that were like family to him. Earl was an avid elk hunter and loved playing pinnochle at the Senior Center with his friends (keep makin' those cookies he loved).

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled.