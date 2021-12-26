Ed Hudson

August 14, 1946 - December 13, 2021

On December 13, 2021, our father Ed Hudson passed away at his home in Helena, MT, after a two year-battle with cancer. He was 75 years old.

Our dad was born on August 14, 1946, to Arthur Hopkins Hudson and Jane McLaughlin, in Benoit, Wisconsin. He was the last of their three boys. He served in Vietnam as an Army artillery lieutenant, and after his service he made Montana his home. Dad loved Montana – he spent hours exploring the state, fishing, and learning as much as he could about the history surrounding him. Every visitor he had got the full Helena tour – the museums, the government buildings, and always the Cathedral of St. Helena. And he always wanted to drive – he showed us his favorite towns, lakes, mountains and views…all the reasons he would never consider calling another place his home.

Dad made bonds easily and was quick to befriend any stranger he ran into – another motorist at the gas station, the cashier at the grocery store, or someone else in line for Starbucks. And once he brought you into his life, you knew that there would never be a time that you couldn't depend on him. He was endlessly supportive. When he had an affinity for someone, he never stopped caring for them - even when time went by between conversations. He was quick to forgive, slow to anger and opened his heart to others time and again. Not one for grand gestures or big emotions, he was as reliable as a clock and as steady as a heartbeat.

Our dad was proudest of, what he would call, the two biggest accomplishments of his life – his three children and his 33 years sober. He would tell you that having (in his opinion) the three

greatest kids in the world was all luck, and that having 33 years sober was hard work, commitment and intention. It was also the best decision he ever made. Not only did he find peace and faith in the program, he built a community that he considered his family. The men and women he shared his journey with tell stories about his support, his attention, and, again, his kindness.

Our dad found the most joy in spending time with us and with his grandchildren. He delighted in the Hudson family resemblance he saw in this new generation – Jackson's brilliant mind,

Maddie's bright red curls, baby Milo's long fingers and big forehead. Unfortunately for him, his kids did not inherit his love for history – he spent endless hours educating us about the British Royal Navy, the battles of WWII or the history of various airlines and all their flight paths…. only to have to share the story again when we didn't remember hearing it. And our dad never forgot a good story – he also never forgot a birthday, milestone, holiday, or anything, really. He was a voracious reader and shared the bits he found most interesting because he loved us so much…and we bought him new books every Christmas and birthday and listened to all his favorite tales time and again, because we loved him so much.

Our dad was brilliant, gentle, stubborn, easy-going and humble. He would probably have asked us not to share so much about who he was in this obituary – his preference would have been facts and figures, history and dates. But I think he would have secretly been delighted to hear such nice things about himself. He will be missed most in the quiet moments, in the times that his calming presence would be most valuable, and when unconditional love and support is needed.

Luckily, he gave so much in his life that those of us who knew him will carry that forward. Our dad survived by his three children, Abbey Hudson, Beth Hudson and Adam Hudson, and his

three grandchildren.

Memorial services for my father will be held at the Cathedral of St. Helena on January 4, 2022 at 12pm, followed by a private burial service at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. For those that would prefer a donation of flowers, please donate to the Cathedral – a Helena landmark that dad loved so much. Please visit www.aswfunerallhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ed.