Edward William Gordon

March 15, 1958 - August 6, 2021

Edward William Gordon passed away on the evening of Friday August 6th, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. He suffered a short but painful bout with pancreatic cancer, ultimately ending in a stroke caused from the side effects of chemotherapy.

Ed was born in Great Falls, MT on March 15th, 1958 to Edward and Fanny Gordon. In 6th grade the family moved to Helena, MT where he eventually started his 36 year career with Mountain Bell. In 2017, Ed retired with the same company at that time known as CenturyLink in Liberty Lake, WA where he spent most of his adult life.

Ed was a proud member of the NRA and an avid EWU dad and fan, never missing a football game. He enjoyed all things outdoors but was most often found biking, shooting, off roading or boating.

Survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Lindsay and sister Dee Miller, Ed will be missed most for his sense of humor and love for life.