Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eileen Agnes Perry
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eileen's home
Send Flowers

Eileen Agnes Perry

February 21, 1925 - March 9, 2022

Eileen Agnes Perry, age 97 of Townsend, passed away on Weds., March 9, 2022. A Public Wakeisitation open to Family and Friends will be held on Friday, March 25, from 1-5 p.m. at Eileen's home on 132 N Walnut St, Townsend. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S Walnut St, Townsend with a Rosary starting at 11:30 a.m. Following the Service will be a Luncheon in the Social Hall. Following the reception, everyone is welcome to process to Deep Creek Cemetery with the family for a Graveside Committal Service.

The family suggests that donations made in Eileen's name be made to The Broadwater County Museum, STOKE, Canton Church Restoration or the charity of their choice.

To read the full obituary or to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eileen's home
132 N Walnut St,, Townsend, MT
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
101 S Walnut St, Townsend, MT
Mar
26
Graveside service
Deep Creek Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.