PERRY, Eileen, age 97 of Townsend, passed away on March 9, 2022. A public wake and visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th from 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. at Eileen's home, 132 N Walnut St. in Townsend. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S Walnut St, Townsend. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the social hall of the church. Rite of Committal will follow the reception at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eileen.