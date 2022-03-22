Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eileen Perry
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home - Townsend
212 Broadway Street
Townsend, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eileen's home
Send Flowers

PERRY, Eileen, age 97 of Townsend, passed away on March 9, 2022. A public wake and visitation will be held on Friday, March 25th from 1 p.m.to 5 p.m. at Eileen's home, 132 N Walnut St. in Townsend. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S Walnut St, Townsend. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the social hall of the church. Rite of Committal will follow the reception at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eileen.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eileen's home
132 N Walnut St,, Townsend, MT
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
101 S Walnut St, Townsend, MT
Mar
26
Graveside service
Deep Creek Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home - Townsend
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home - Townsend.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.