PERRY, Eileen, age 97 of Townsend, passed away on March 9, 2022. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. today, March 26th with a funeral Mass to be celebrated at noon at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 101 S Walnut St, Townsend. A luncheon will follow the Mass in the social hall of the church. Rite of Committal will follow the reception at Deep Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Eileen.