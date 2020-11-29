Einar Brosten

August 6, 1930 - November 20, 2020

Einar Brosten of Helena, MT passed away peacefully Friday evening November 20, 2020 at the age of 90 with his wife of nearly 67 years at his side.

Einar was born August 6, 1930 in Sidney Montana. He was the youngest of nine children born to Norwegian immigrants Hallgjerd and Arne Brosten. After Einar's father died suddenly in 1931 his family relocated to a farm in the Lower Flathead Valley.

Following graduation from Flathead High School in Kalispell MT Einar enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country as a staff sergeant. He married Betty Lou Erickson, of Bowman, ND on January 17, 1954. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force and enrolled at Montana State University in Bozeman. He earned a bachelor's degree (in Agricultural Education '58) and later a master's degree (Public Administration). He began his lifelong career in education teaching Vocational Agricultural classes in Belfry and Hardin high schools. In 1965, Einar and his family moved to Helena when he accepted a position teaching post secondary Agricultural Mechanics at what is now known as Helena College. He served there until he retired in 1988 as the Assistant Director.

Einar was proud of his Norwegian heritage and a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church (ELCA). He instilled in his children the importance of family. He excelled at repairing and maintaining equipment and telling stories with rich detail, vocabulary and humor.

Einar is survived by one sister, Gwen Knudsen, of Mercer Island, WA, his wife, Betty, and their three children Barry (Nancy) Brosten of Helena, Bonnie (Tom) Waters of Portland, OR and Bart (Laura) Brosten of Seattle, WA. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Claire, Patrick, Allen, Ben, Peter and Rachel, two great grandchildren Quinton and Zavier and 15 nieces and nephews.

A private grave side service will be held at Fort Harrison military cemetery. A memorial service may be held in the future after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to charities of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Einar.