Elizabeth (Betty) DeYoung

September 25, 1941 - September 8, 2021

Elizabeth ( Betty) DeYoung completed her life at the age of 79 after a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. Betty was born and raised in New York. After high school graduation she attended business college. Betty enjoyed her work as a secretary and administrative assistant. in 1968 she married her husband Tom De Young and enjoyed the life in the military. In 1980, Betty and Tom returned to Helena, MT. Betty loved her home, watching the wildlife, entertaining and boating at the Gates of the Mountains. She moved to WA 9 years ago to be closer to her daughter. Betty is survived by her husband Thomas De Young, daughter Kendra DeYoung Gunhold ( spouse Carey Hert) grandchildren Abigail Gunhold and Lillian Gunhold, Wesley DeYoung and step children Vicki Bartel and Dirk DeYoung. Services will not be held