Elizabeth OMalley
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Cremation Montana
1414 Euclid Ave.
Helena, MT

Elizabeth Louise O'Malley, 86, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Cremation Montana
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In 2008, after my wife and I had been in Helena for a few years, I bought a pizza restaurant out on the highway toward E. Helena. Not long after I opened, a lady started coming in and buying a pizza once in awhile. She said she just lived across the highway. She knew my name, and new I was from Billings, and when she told me who she was - Louise O'Malley - it all clicked, because in the mid-'60's, Tim and I had been friends and I spent some time at their home on Lewis Avenue. When she would come in the restaurant, we would have a good visit, and she was such a gracious, gracious lady and I enjoyed talking to her so much. And I hadn't had any kind of contact with her or her family in 30+ years. I'd see Tim once in awhile when we still lived in Billings. But the fact that she remembered who I was really struck a chord, and I like to think that we became friends. I enjoyed our visits immensely. You don't come across people like that too often these days, and I just wanted to share this memory. Tim, I'm sorry for your loss.
LEE COOK
Friend
July 1, 2021
I know that no words can take away the pain or bring her back but I want to say I´m so sorry Dan, Pat and O´Malley family for your loss. I know how close you were!
Pamela Young
June 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Dan , prayers to you and your family
Cynthia Maita
June 27, 2021
