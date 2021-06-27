In 2008, after my wife and I had been in Helena for a few years, I bought a pizza restaurant out on the highway toward E. Helena. Not long after I opened, a lady started coming in and buying a pizza once in awhile. She said she just lived across the highway. She knew my name, and new I was from Billings, and when she told me who she was - Louise O'Malley - it all clicked, because in the mid-'60's, Tim and I had been friends and I spent some time at their home on Lewis Avenue. When she would come in the restaurant, we would have a good visit, and she was such a gracious, gracious lady and I enjoyed talking to her so much. And I hadn't had any kind of contact with her or her family in 30+ years. I'd see Tim once in awhile when we still lived in Billings. But the fact that she remembered who I was really struck a chord, and I like to think that we became friends. I enjoyed our visits immensely. You don't come across people like that too often these days, and I just wanted to share this memory. Tim, I'm sorry for your loss.

LEE COOK Friend July 1, 2021