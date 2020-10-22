Ella Ree Cooper Howell

January 5, 1933 - October 15, 2020

Ella Ree Cooper Howell passed away on October 15, 2020. She was 87 years old.

Ree was born on January 5, 1933, in Willow Creek, Montana to Effie and Theodore Cooper. After graduating from Willow Creek School, Ree moved to Bozeman where she received her degree from Montana State University. It was during those years that she met and married John W. Howell, her husband of 25 years. Though they divorced later in life, they remained closely connected until his passing in 2011. Together John and Ree raised three sons and a daughter.

Ree began her career in the law enforcement division of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, then chose to stay home to raise her young family. She eventually returned to FW&P, but oh how she looked forward to retirement.

Mom was an avid exerciser. With four young children under foot, she used large cans as weights and worked out with Richard Simmons. She joined Crossroads Fitness at its inception and exercised there for many years, rarely missing a class. She was there for it all from Jazzercise to Zumba, Step Aerobics to Yoga, and Pilates to weight training. Mom would put ice cleats on and walk to her group classes on many bitter cold and icy winter mornings. She cherished the many friendships made there. It was one of those dear friends who reminded me it wasn't until Ree turned 80 that she decided it was time to switch to the senior level classes. Mom was also an avid football fan whether college level or pro. Early on she decided there was no better way to have something in common with her sons then to watch football with them and she was hooked. Everyone knew not to call her on Sunday afternoons or Monday evenings as she didn't want to miss a single play. The Bobcats and Peyton Manning's Broncos were her favorite teams. When football wasn't in season there was always basketball or golf.

Mom sewed, crocheted, and knitted many beautiful projects (usually while watching football or basketball). She was a lefty, so those creative talents never passed down to her right-handed daughter. Mom enjoyed decorating her home, accenting with blue throughout. She also loved to shop and we always teased her because she had every closet in the house filled with shoes and clothes. It was no easy task for her sons to help sort her things when she eventually moved to Bozeman to be closer to them.

Mom will be deeply missed by her sons, James (Jan) of Bellevue, WA and their daughters Jessica (Greg) and Elizabeth (Joel); Ron (Colleen) of Bozeman, MT and their sons Anthony (Katie), Jacob (Heather), Samuel (Morgan) and Joshua (Jana); Martie of Belgrade, MT; and daughter Marcie (Timothy) Ross of Overland Park, KS and their children Benjamin, Kenneth and Jenna. Ree also had 7 beautiful great children, Cora and Margaret Hall; Weston, Barrett and Colter Howell; Lola and Lilly Howell. Ree is survived by extended family Laura and Jim Hull and Margaret Cooper.

Jim and Marcie would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Martie and Ron for the considerable care and devotion they gave mom during her last several years in Helena and Bozeman. Mom could not have been blessed with two more attentive and compassionate sons.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helena Lewis & Clark Humane Society or the Bozeman Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.