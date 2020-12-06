Ellen Marie Livers

April 26, 1955 - November 23, 2020

Ellen Livers passed peacefully in her sleep November 23 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Her children Joe and Sarah and husband Tom were there to share her final days, days filled with sadness and laughter, with pain and peace, with games and stories, and of course with football. From College Gameday on Saturday morning to Sunday Night Football, Ellen's final days were marred only by her beloved Green Bay Packers blowing a 21-7 lead at halftime to lose in overtime from a fumble and turnover.

Ellen was born April 26, 1955 in Malta, Montana. Before leaving for college in Missoula, she amassed an impressive series of victories in extemporaneous speaking, including a state championship and a trip to nationals. While at the University of Montana Ellen was active in student government and served as the student equivalent of Dean of Students during that program's inaugural year. In 1978 Ellen and Tom married and moved to Helena, where Ellen began a career in hospital administration and a commitment to civic involvement.

She spent twenty-four years at St. Peter's Community Hospital, rising to a member of the executive leadership team. In 2003 she moved to Shodair Children's Hospital, serving for 15 years as administrator of the genetics program before establishing and directing Shodair's government relations program since 2018. Despite her established political leanings and strong positions on key issues, Ellen believed that mental health and children's welfare are not partisan or political issues and that most good decisions are made through compromise and working together. Toward that end she built strong, lasting relations across the political spectrum, something she believed in fervently and knew was more important than ever in these divisive times.

Ellen loved the mission-driven focus at Shodair, helping some of Montana's neediest kids. She maintained that the nature of the work Shodair does, coupled with how effectively and compassionately they do it, laid the foundation for her own work in government relations. All she had to do was tell Shodair's story, which she did passionately and effectively.

Quality improvement was a particular interest of Ellen's. She trained through Florida Power & Light's QualTech subsidiary, through graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, and in select webinars at the prestigious Juran Institute. She was adept at applying statistical analysis and problem-solving tools in a way that was approachable and relevant.

Ellen was an active and giving member of the Helena community. She volunteered on numerous boards and events, including serving as President of both the Helena Rotary Club and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. In successive years she was named both the Chamber Businessperson of the Year and Chamber Volunteer of the Year. Her favorite experience with Rotary was the annual shopping trips with kids and families during the Christmas season. While at St. Peter's, Ellen worked with the Helena School District to establish the first local program to provide nutritious snacks for students to take for evenings, weekends and school holidays. After she joined the Shodair team, Ellen and Tom spent many Thanksgivings and Christmases at the hospital serving meals to in-patient kids and their families.

Her happiest times were with family. She'd prepare extensively for visits from her kids, and anxiously anticipate visits to their homes. She loved visiting her grandchildren in Belgrade, and was thrilled with the anticipated arrival of another in Colorado.

Entertaining combined two of her great joys – gathering with friends, and cooking. For her annual Super Bowl party, Ellen would research and prepare cuisine of the region hosting the championship. That lasted until Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis. After struggling to come to terms with sugar pie and all things pork, she finally pivoted and went with Cajun.

Finally, Ellen loved travel, especially a road trip, to both new and familiar places. If a live sporting event or a national park could be folded in, better still. On their last major trip, Ellen and Tom landed at Reagan National just in time to catch the Metro, drop their bags at the hotel, and turn around to again catch the Metro to the ballpark for the 2019 National League wild card game that started the Washington Nationals' run to World Series glory.

Ellen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elsa and Andy Anderson. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tom; by her son Joe, daughter-in-law Ashley, and grandkids Teagan and Torren in Belgrade; by her daughter Sarah and son-in-law James in Colorado Springs; and by her brother, sister and their families.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice; suggestions include Helena Food Share, Angel Fund, Friendship Center, or Shodair Children's Hospital Foundation.

"A celebration of Ellen's life will take place once friends are again able to gather safely and joyously, and when the weather is conducive to travel."