Ellen (Flanagan) Mudro

May 3, 1934 - June 19, 2021

Ellen Mae Kertz entered our world on May 3, 1934. She was the oldest of 11 children born to Felix and Laura Kertz in Edinburg, North Dakota She passed into God's loving arms the morning of June 19, 2021.

From a young age Ellen knew she wanted to become a nurse in order to help others. She graduated from Nursing School at the University of North Dakota in 1955 and, after training in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, began working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. In the early 1980's she continued her nursing education and became an Enterostomal Therapist. In Helena Ellen worked for Shodair Children's Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital, and Westmont Home Healthcare. Ellen married Robert Flanagan in 1956. Together they raised seven children. Their marriage ended in 1987 but they remained friends.

While she was attending the 1990 Program For Lay Ministry at Carroll College, she met a kind, handsome, Croatian gentleman - William "Bill" Mudro. Bill was born in Butte in 1935 and graduated from Carroll College in 1958. They were married in 1993 at St. Mary Church in Helena. They began a wonderful spiritual journey together, and were active members of St. Mary Parish.

Bill and Ellen loved to travel and see new places. They attended over 100 elder hostels. They also traveled to Rome, England, Ireland, Europe, Canada, and throughout the States, including Alaska and Hawaii. Often they travelled with Ellen's sisters, and they also loved to visit family.

Few will understand how hard she worked to raise her children and help them through college and beyond. She was very proud of her children's accomplishments, and she was even more proud of her 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She loved visiting them, talking on the phone, and writing and receiving cards from them.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Frannie and Terry, brother John, and grandchild Conor. She is survived by her sons Kevin (Bekki), Tim (Rene'), Mike (Anita), and Pat (Peggy), and daughters Maureen, Mary (Ron) Poe, and Kathy (Scott) McFarland and by her brothers Felix, Jim (Mary), Joe (Karen), Bob (Noela), and sisters Patty Toubbeh, Louise (Jack) Riphahn and Rosemary (Curtis) Danielson).

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 23 at 12:10 pm at St. Mary Church in Helena. There will be a viewing beginning 1 hour before Mass. A reception will follow at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Spokane Shriners Children's Hospital, God's Love, Good Samaritan, or a charity of your choice.

After a lifetime of serving others and loving her family, may Ellen have everlasting peace and joy in Heaven.