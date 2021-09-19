Emily Ann "Amy" Synness flew into the arms of her Beloved Jesus after a battle with cancer that she fought bravely and with dignity for many years. It can be said that "she fought the good fight, she finished her race, and she kept the faith."
Amy was born in Hammond, Indiana, to Albert and MaryBeth (Blanford) Domke, and grew up in the Chicago-area of Lombard, Illinois. She was one of five siblings in a large, close-knit family that spent summers vacationing with cousins at the Dunes of Lake Michigan and Paris, Illinois.
In high school, Amy's adventurous, pioneer spirit led her to a summer of canoeing in Quetico Provincial Park in Canada, where she eventually became a guide and began her lifelong love of nature and things of the wild. This same love brought her to Montana in 1973, where she found her true happiness in marriage, raising a family, working hard and living life in the country.
Whether it was making venison taste gourmet, reading aloud to her children, milking the neighbor's cows, designing and sewing kids clothing or boat covers, or entertaining family, Amy excelled as a wife, mother, employee and homemaker. She enjoyed using her artistic talents to cook, crochet, draw, grow flowers and dream of ways to get things done.
Amy will be remembered for her kindness, optimism and sacrificial love for others, and her faith. Amy's joy was found in loving and honoring others, especially babies and her grandchildren, whom she affectionately cared for as a granny nanny. She loved the Lord and was an example of how to live life with Jesus, spending years quietly praying for others "joyful in hope, patient in affliction and faithful in prayer."" As her earthen vessel began to dim and fade, the pureness of the light inside only became brighter and truer, illuminating its Source.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and MaryBeth (Blanford) Domke, and father-in-law, Wesley Synness. Amy is survived by her husband of 47 years Greg Synness; children, Elizabeth (Ryan) Kay, Christina Synness, Daniel (Chelsea) Synness; and grandchildren, Weston and Parker Kay, and Ellie and Hudson Synness. Also, siblings Allison (Tom) McWilliams (Oconomowoc, WI), Ellen Grady (Evanston, IL), Jane Ulman (Darien, IL) and Will Domke (DeKalb, IL); mother-in-law, Carol Synness; and numerous brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Amy and her family would like to thank Dr. Weiner and all those who respectfully cared for her for over 12 years at St. Peter's Cancer Center. A celebration of her life is planned for October 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Little Red School House in Helena, MT. To offer a condolences to the family or to share a memory about Amy, please visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
