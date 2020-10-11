Emma Agnes Damrow

October 10, 1923 - October 4, 2020

Emma Agnes Damrow, known to family and friends as "Dolly" since her childhood, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord on October 4,2020. She was surrounded by family.

Dolly was born October 10, 1923 in Eldorado, WI, to the Reverend John and Emma (Bader) Dowidat. She attended elementary school in Oakfield, WI, and graduated from the Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. She continued her education at the Dodge Co. Teachers College, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a B.A. in Education. She was a distinguished teacher of 1st grade and kindergarten students in Watertown, Wisconsin for 28 years.

Dolly was married on June 1, 1946, to her college sweetheart and life-long partner, Melvin Damrow of Mayville, WI. 1st Lieutenant Melvin Damrow survived 32 combat missions over Nazi-occupied territory in Europe as a navigator in a B-17 Flying Fortress, and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for meritorious achievement in aerial flight. Having lived in Wisconsin most of her life, Dolly and Mel moved to Seattle, WA in 1989, and two years later to Helena to be near family. They enjoyed 21 winters of retirement in Sun City West, AZ. She cherished their times together over the years with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Together, Dolly and Melvin proudly raised two children, Ross and Todd. She dedicated herself to her family whom she dearly loved. She enjoyed cooking, and was a talented knitter and stained-glass artist. She leaves her family and friends with many beautiful treasures and memories. She was a friend to all and beloved by many.

She is survived by her sister Jane Weger of Peoria, AZ, and by her two sons and daughters-in law, Ross and Ann Damrow of Corvallis, MT, and Drs. Todd and Kim Damrow of Helena. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher Damrow of Columbia Falls, Justin & Traci Bjoin of San Tan Valley, AZ, Matt & Marcy Bjoin of Spring Creek, NV, Timothy & Meagan Damrow of Missoula, Peter & Talia Damrow of Billings, and Rebecca and Micah Wells of Helena. She is also survived and blessed with 5 great-grandchildren; Reilly, Isabelle, Lyla, Maverick and a grandchild due to be delivered in Billings on October 18. Also dear to her is Rosemond Zuelsdorf of Mayville, WI, and Tony and Betty Zuelsdorf of Albany, NY, and many nieces and nephews.

Dolly was a member of Valley View Lutheran Church in Helena. It was Dolly's wish to have a private memorial service, and the family will be honoring this at an undetermined future time.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Montana Association for the Blind, Capital City Chapter, 1111 State St., Helena, MT 59601.