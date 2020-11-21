Eva L. Bilodeau

July 10, 1928 – November 17, 2020

Eva Bilodeau passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at Broadwater Health Center in Townsend.

Eva was born on July 10, 1928 in Miles City, Montana to John William Pearson and Ashley Thomas Pearson. She attended elementary school in Stacey, Montana and high school in Miles City. Eva attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Miles City where she received her Bachelor of Nursing degree.

Eva married Gene P. Bilodeau on July 8, 1950. They resided in Anaconda where they began their family. She continued with her nursing career and retired in 1993. She was an active member in the Republican Women's Association and Toastmistresses. Eva was a talented seamstress, crafter and enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales for that special treasure. She had a tremendous love of reading which showed in her extensive library.

Eva's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will always be remembered with great love for her "Happy Dance" which she typically did to express her joy when seeing them.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her brother Bill, sisters Betty and Mary and great granddaughter Arrington.

She is survived by her brother Floyd (Grace), son Gene (Nancy) of Anaconda, daughters Rene and Janet of Helena, daughter Danette (Glenn) of Las Vegas, grandchildren Jeffrey (Cathy), Daniel (Nicole), Sara, Aaron (Jenifer), Jacob and Tucker, great grandchildren Tyler, Stockton, Malone, Delaney and Alina.

Cremation has taken place at Big Sky Cremations.

The family has chosen to have a small family memorial at a later date.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the loving care she received from the staff at Broadwater Health Center in Townsend.